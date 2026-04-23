Wine Of The Week: Stone Eagle Red

A killer Canadian red that’s Cabernet Sauvignon-and-Merlot dominant with a big kiss of Cabernet Franc.

Stone Eagle Special Selection red, and Eagle Eye White (Credit: Stone Eagle)

Niagara has certain stigmas surrounding it. The Canadian region was a big honeymoon favorite in the ‘80s and ‘90s, when couples would come to see the falls and stay at the casinos. It’s the heart of Canada’s ice wine production—one of our Northern neighbors greatest liquid exports (other than whisky). But Niagara is also home to a wildly interesting wine area that is far more compelling than its ice wine reputation lets on. It’s a hub for Chardonnay and Pinot Noir of increasingly excellent quality.

For the most part, these wines would run you around $20—$30, perhaps $40 on the high end. Until now, that is. Two seasoned veterans (Angela Marotta and Melissa Marotta-Paolicelli) of the Ontario wine scene have opened a stunning, palatial new winery in Niagara that is raising the bar for local wines.

The slick tasting bar.

The sparklings are thoughtful, the whites are Bordeaux in essence. Reds are heavy hitters—the current release is Cabernet Sauvignon- and Merlot-dominant with a big kiss of Cabernet Franc. All are built to be extremely ageable—recently, I tasted through the 2016s (ten year old wines) and they were vibrant, richly expressive and elegant. Canada, eh? $150

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Decanter, Eater, Forbes.com, Vogue, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.