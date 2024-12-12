Wine Of The Week: Storrs Christie Vineyard Chardonnay

This California chardonnay tingles with lemon and chalky minerality, along with hints of crisp pear, yuzu, mango, and vanilla.

Storrs’ Santa Cruz Mountains wines. (Photo: Richard Morley)

The Santa Cruz Mountains are a magical place, floating up above the Northern California coast. Vineyards here—yes, they make wine—dance between old Redwood forests and gulleys, up sky-kissing mountain roads and sloping hills that crawl towards the beach.

All of these attributes make the Hidden Springs vineyard at Storrs’ Winery (a small project run by husband-and-wife winemakers Stephen Storrs and Pamela Bianchini-Storrs) a special collection. The vineyard is tucked into a small valley that’s often dotted with sheep (they tackle the weeds and help with biodiversity in the soils). Bluebirds pop by, as do owls, who live in habitats overlooking the vines.

Storrs’ Hidden Springs vineyard. (Photo: Storrs Vineyard)

Accordingly, their Chardonnay from this vineyard is vibrant and lively, so is their Christie Vineyard Chardonnay—gorgeous, with tingling lemon and strong whispers of chalky minerality, hints of crisp pear, yuzu, mango, and threads of vanilla. It’s delicate and intense, zippy and expressive—like breathing in cool mountain air. $47

Kate Dingwall is a WSET-trained sommelier and spirits writer. Her work has appeared in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.