Wine Of The Week: Storrs Christie Vineyard Chardonnay 

This California chardonnay tingles with lemon and chalky minerality, along with hints of crisp pear, yuzu, mango, and vanilla.

Dec 12, 2024
Storrs’ Santa Cruz Mountains wines. (Photo: Richard Morley)

The Santa Cruz Mountains are a magical place, floating up above the Northern California coast. Vineyards here—yes, they make wine—dance between old Redwood forests and gulleys, up sky-kissing mountain roads and sloping hills that crawl towards the beach.

All of these attributes make the Hidden Springs vineyard at Storrs’ Winery (a small project run by husband-and-wife winemakers Stephen Storrs and Pamela Bianchini-Storrs) a special collection. The vineyard is tucked into a small valley that’s often dotted with sheep (they tackle the weeds and help with biodiversity in the soils). Bluebirds pop by, as do owls, who live in habitats overlooking the vines. 

Storrs’ Hidden Springs vineyard. (Photo: Storrs Vineyard)

Accordingly, their Chardonnay from this vineyard is vibrant and lively, so is their Christie Vineyard Chardonnay—gorgeous, with tingling lemon and strong whispers of chalky minerality, hints of crisp pear, yuzu, mango, and threads of vanilla. It’s delicate and intense, zippy and expressive—like breathing in cool mountain air. $47

Kate Dingwall is a WSET-trained sommelier and spirits writer. Her work has appeared in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.

Mentioned in this article:

Read This Next

Celebrate Art Basel Miami Beach With Maxim & DJ Ruckus At Gale Miami Hotel And Residences

Celebrate Art Basel Miami Beach With Maxim & DJ Ruckus At Gale Miami Hotel And Residences

By Maxim

How To Plan An Unforgettable Orlando Vacation

How To Plan An Unforgettable Orlando Vacation

By Maxim

This Wes Anderson-Esque Luxury Hotel On Italy’s Portofino Coast Is A 5-Star Cinematic Getaway

This Wes Anderson-Esque Luxury Hotel On Italy’s Portofino Coast Is A 5-Star Cinematic Getaway

By Maxim

The Best Picks From Huckberry’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale

The Best Picks From Huckberry’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale

By Maxim

5 Christmas-Themed Cocktail Recipes To Make You The Star Of Your Holiday Meal

5 Christmas-Themed Cocktail Recipes To Make You The Star Of Your Holiday Meal

By Chip Chick

Avoid Making These Mistakes As A Party Guest This Holiday Season

Avoid Making These Mistakes As A Party Guest This Holiday Season

By Chip Chick

She Was Washed Out To Sea While Doing Yoga On The Beach In Thailand

She Was Washed Out To Sea While Doing Yoga On The Beach In Thailand

By Chip Chick

His Mom Saw Him Ride Off On A Jet Ski In Aruba With An Older Man, And Then He Vanished

His Mom Saw Him Ride Off On A Jet Ski In Aruba With An Older Man, And Then He Vanished

By Chip Chick

9 Food Trends Dietitians are Watching for 2025

9 Food Trends Dietitians are Watching for 2025

By Clean Plates