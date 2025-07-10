Wine of the Week: Trefethen Katie’s Acre

An iconic Napa Valley Chardonnay that’s layered with brioche, lemon curd, and pear.

(Credit: Trefethen)

Maybe I’m biased—the wine does have my name on it, after all. But Katie’s Acre does come from a special place. That’s both literal and figurative. The bottle is born from Katie’s Acre, a small plot of land on Trefethen’s historic Napa estate. Most of the vines sit under or circle the magnificent canopy of a stoic old walnut tree in the center of their Oak Knoll property. When Catherine and Gene Trefethen took over the land in 1968, it was full of walnut trees—vineyards weren’t what the Napa Valley was known for back then. As they pulled up the orchards to transition them to vines, Catherine “Katie” fell in love with one tree. Don’t you dare touch that tree.

The famed tree. Credit: Trefethen

Sixty years later, the tree still stands, old and gnarled and too ancient to produce nuts. Historically, it’s the largest known living example of a Paradox Walnut. But birds call it home, and the draping canopy is the perfect place to relax (with wine) in the Napa heat. During the harvest, family and friends gather under the tree to celebrate the year. Lorenzo Trefthen got married here, The single acre of Chardonnay is made into a bottle in Catherine’s honor. It tastes like it—layered with brioche, lemon curd, and pear. The oak hugs the wine but acidity shines through—vibrant, fresh, and romantic. Serve it alongside seafood and with someone you love. $60

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, Vogue, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.