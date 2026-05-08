Wine Of The Week: Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2018

An elegant new release from the legendary Champagne brand.

(Veuve Cliquot)

Veuve Clicquot’s La Grande Dame cuvee is iconic. It’s one of the most recognizable and beloved cuvées—an ultra-special take on the unmistakable yellow label. The prestigiouis bubbly is only released in the best vintages—ones where the grapes ripen perfectly, when the weather is phenomenal and the wines are sublime. The first vintage was 1962 and since then, only 25 vintages have been declared good enough to go forth with La Grande Dame.

La Grande Dame herself is Madame Clicquot Ponsardin, the famed matriarch of the brand and the Widow Clicquot herself. 2018 was a banner vintage—in Montagne de Reims, the summer was dry and sunny, the spring wet and lush. Pinot Noir (90%, with a hit of Chardonnay) thrived under those conditions and brought forward plush fruit that infuses the wine with levity and elegance. It’s light on the palate—soft and elegant, playing well with food but dainty on the attack. $300

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Decanter, Eater, Forbes.com, Vogue, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.