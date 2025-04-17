Wine Of The Week: Vina Eden Marselan

A plush Uruguayan wine with electric notes of raspberry balanced by blooming roses and juicy plums.

A silky, satiny red wine from an underrated grape in an equally underrated wine region. Credit: Vina Eden

Deep in the heart of Uruguay, on a hill that leads into a ridge and overlooks a vast and verdant valley, lies Vina Eden—the vineyard of Eden. There are a lot of reasons to love Vina Eden. The views are one, as is the architecturally-minded winery dug into the side of the cliff—the winery’s cellar is literally carved into the moss-dotted rocks. The winemakers work with local entrepreneurs to create secondary products from their production—like jammy alfajores from Tannat grapes and dulce de leche with a Marselan grape liqueur. “We love to make things when we’re working,” says co-owner Rosane Zlatkin. “If we’re not having fun, why do it?” They also put a big lean on Marselan, a grape from the Southwest of France that shines particularly brightly in Uruguay’s breezy, beachy climate. At Vina Eden, it’s full and plush, with electric notes of raspberry balanced by blooming roses and juicy plums. All that is tied together with structured, inky tannins .$45

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.