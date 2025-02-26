Woodford Reserve Debuts Its Highest-Proof Whiskey Yet

Who wants a shot?

(Woodford Reserve)

The Woodford Reserve Distillery Series aims to push the limits of whiskey production by the legendary producer, and its newest release meets that mantle quite handily. In fact, the new Woodford Reserve Chocolate Whisper Redux boasts the highest proof of any Woodford release since the brand was launched in 1996.

(Woodford Reserve)

Clocking in at an eye-watering, nearly haz-mat-level 139.4 proof, the release is a noticeable step up from, say, the more palatable Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked (now available nationally for the first time as of January). Unlike that particular offering, Chocolate Whisper Redux can now only be purchased at the distillery itself, although you can find plenty of other high-quality bourbon online at Woodford Reserve, the official whiskey of the Kentucky Derby.

(Woodford Reserve)

The prospect of an addition to the Chocolate Redux line proved an exciting one for Woodford Reserve, the company said. “It is exciting to see how Chocolate Whisper Redux evolved since its initial release in 2021,” said Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall. “A longer barrel age has enhanced its bold flavor notes while preserving the long finish.”

The high-proof launch boasts a 12-year age statement, while most Woodford Reserve is aged for about 7 years on average, and the new whiskey builds off the foundation of Chocolate Whisper Redux from 2021. With its boundary-pushing 139.4 proof, the release “marks a significant milestone” for the Brown-Forman-owned company, the distillery said.

(Woodford Reserve)

Accordingly, tasting notes call out cacao nib and dark roasted coffee, along with charred oak (owing to extra time in the barrel), plus dark fruit notes of cranberry and dried cherry. Whiskies at that proof point to tend to lose out on flavor, but consumers appear to have responded to the higher proof enthusiastically.

(Woodford Reserve)

Additional aging time resulted in a whiskey that “developed a deeper complexity, offering rich and robust flavor,” and accordingly, it’s priced at $99.99 per 375ml bottle. With a luxurious cherry mahogany color, it’s a whiskey worth enjoying carefully, made to be sipped and savored in small quantities — if you’re fortunate enough to get your hands on a bottle, that is.