Woodford Reserve Debuts Tawny Port Finish In Latest Distillery Series Release

Raise a glass with this distinct rye-bourbon blend.

(Woodford Reserve)

Whiskey finishing is tricky business, even trickier still than finding the sweet spot in terms of aging, barrel selection and flavor. While it’s arguably somewhat of a departure from its flagship offerings, Woodford Reserve takes on the mantle of distinctive finishing once again in its new Woodford Reserve Tawny Port Finish, available now for a limited time only and ready to make a statement in your bar cart.

(Woodford Reserve)

The new 90.4-proof bourbon doubles down, so to speak, in both process and finishing: A bourbon and rye blend is then blended further with bourbon finished in barrels that once held rich Tawny Port, the latest in a series that “was created to push Woodford Reserve’s creative boundaries and introduce new expressions to the market.” The addition of further bourbon to the Tawny Port blend gives the whiskey a character the distillery calls “decadent and complex.” Rich chocolate, nutmeg and clove complement dark fruits and brown sugar for a liquid deep in color, one that lives to Woodford’s billing.

(Woodford Reserve)

Past Distillery Series releases by Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall also took up the mantle in terms of innovation, including the highest-proof Woodford Reserve whiskey yet. Woodford Reserve also debuted a June 2023 batch-proof offering that clocked in at 62.3 percent ABV, a release that managed to not lose its character amongst the amped-up boozy heat.

(Woodford Reserve)

The famed Kentucky bourbon producer and presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby has also experimented with Madeira cask finishing. As far as barrel finishing is concerned, Woodford’s acclaimed Double Double Oaked Bourbon became available nationwide for the first time earlier this year, using liquid twice-rested for as long as nine years. You might say that when it comes to finishing and aging without losing its flagship profile, Woodford Reserve has nearly perfected the formula.

(Woodford Reserve)

McCall, the master distiller, was particularly interested in drawing out fruit character from the whiskey, she said. “This expression highlights our ability to artfully blend rye and bourbon whiskey, as well our approach to barrel experimentation,” McCall noted. “The Tawny Port barrels impart delicate notes of wood and concentrated fruit, which combined with the charred oak barrels, allow us to create a rich, layered whiskey.”

As of May 20th, the expression is available in limited quantities (and a more limited 375mL bottle size) for an MSRP of $64.99. Right now, collectors and Woodford fans can track down the new release at the Woodford Reserve Distillery itself, as well as select Kentucky retailers.

The experimental yet accessible new whiskey can also be purchased for shipping to New Hampshire, North Dakota, Nebraska, Kentucky and Washington, D.C. online through Woodford Reserve’s shop. With not much quantity to go around, and with plenty of character to spare, Woodford has just debuted yet another covetable limited release.