This Tequila Was Just Named Best Añejo At 2020 World Tequila Awards

The standout bottle bested all other añejos at the annual competition.

There's an acclaimed new añejo tequila that's worth sipping this summer.

Corazón Tequila's Sazerac Rye Añejo received top honors at the 2020 World Tequila Awards, winning the title of "Best Añejo" at the annual competition. For the uninitiated, an añejo tequila must be aged for a minimum of one year in oak barrels, is bolder and richer than blanco or reposado tequilas, and is best sipped neat.

One of five offerings from the Jalisco-based distillery's Expresiones collection, the 90-proof tequila emerged victorious after three rounds of judging by leading journalists, specialist drinks retailers and other industry experts. The tasting competition, which traditionally happens in London, was judged remotely this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the name suggests, the amber-hued Sazerac Rye Añejo is aged in Sazerac Rye barrels for 24 months after the distillation process is complete. The aroma includes strong hints of fresh fruit, notes of oak, caramel, almond, chocolate, cinnamon and vanilla, while the flavor is described as having a "dense texture" and "soft mouthfeel."

Three additional Corazón Tequilas were also awarded medals: Corazón Extra Añejo and Corazón Reposado each received Gold medals, and Expresiones del Corazón Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye Añejo received a Silver medal.

Corazón Tequila Sazerac Rye Añejo is available to purchase here for $76.99. For other tequilas worth your time, check out a solid list here.