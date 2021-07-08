'World's Most Expensive Burger' Is a $6,000 Splurge of Wagyu Beef, Gold Leaf Bun & Beluga Caviar

De Daltons

An enterprising chef has crafted the world's most expensive burger—and it costs nearly as much as a new Rolex.

Robbert Jan de Veen of De Daltons diner in Voorthuizen, Netherlands is responsible for the ultra-decadent take on the everyday burger. While perusing the Guinness World Records archives, Veen saw that the previous priciest hamburger was crowned back in 2011 courtesy of an Oregon restaurant's gargantuan stunt burger.

“That burger had a price tag of [about $5,000] and weighed 777 pounds," he told the National. "That’s definitely not for one person, so I thought I can do better than that."

Rather than relying on sheer size, Veen set out to create a bonkers single-serve burger with luxe ingredients like a Wagyu beef patty, gold leaf and Dom Perignon-infused bun, Beluga caviar and a Macallan scotch bbq sauce to set the new record at a truly absurd $5,964 per burger (and that's before tax and tip.)

Per Urban Daddy, here's the Golden Boy's full ingredients:

Dom Perignon Champagne-infused bun, topped with gold leaf

Japanese A5 wagyu brisket and chuck short rib beef blend

Smoked duck egg mayo

White truffles

Tomatoes and cucumbers pickled in Japanese matcha tea

Little gem lettuce

English cheddar cheese

Barbecue sauce made from The Macallan scotch and Kopi Luwak coffee

Paleta Iberico Bellota ham

Dom Perignon-battered onion ring

King Crab cooked in Puligny-Montrachet wine

Beluga caviar

Apparently, this isn't just an exercise in sheer culinary ridiculousness. A Dutch non-profit that assists food banks received all proceeds from the sale of the Golden Boy to Netherlands-based business group Remia International.

“Restaurants were closed and there were no food competitions due to the pandemic. Though our food takeaway service was on, I was depressed. I was feeling bad seeing the sufferings of the masses and the dismal situation of the restaurant industry,” Veen told the National.

“Therefore, I decided to create the world’s most expensive burger and donate the entire income to charity to do good for the society.”

If you've got the cash and palate, Veen is ready to whip up a second Golden boy for a deep-pocketd epicurean.

“I am all set to go," he said. "I will prepare it as soon as I get the second potential buyer."