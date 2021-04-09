Rolex Releases 5 New Luxury Models For Watches and Wonder

Rolex

Lauded luxury watchmaker Rolex celebrated the Watches and Wonder trade showcase with not one but five new additions to their 2021 catalog. From adventurous models to intriguing dial designs and one particularly bedazzled bauble, see the latest Rolex family members below.

The Explorer

Rolex

At 36mm, the latest Oyster Perpetual Explorer returns to its original 1957 launch size. The yellow Rolesor version here combines high-grade corrosion-resistant Oystersteel with 18K gold, which creates striking contrast with the black dial. The "3," "6 and "9" numerals, indices and hands shine white in daylight and glow blue in the dark, thanks to Rolex's exclusive Chromalight luminescent coating and filling. Rolex's caliber 3230 self-winding movement, launched in 2020, provides a 70-hour power reserve.

Explorer II

Rolex

If the Explorer is equally suited to high fashion and heart-racing scenarios, then Explorer II is purely for thrills. On the white lacquer dial, the black PVD-coated hour markers, and the black lacquer hour, minute and seconds hands subtly draw the eye with a matte finish. The 24-hour hand and inscription sport the same signature orange featured on the model since 2011, but the other hands, numerals and indices are also treated with the Explorer's Chromalight. Rolex's 3230 movement serves double duty as the Explorer II's powerplant.

Datejust 36

Rolex

Rolex is introducing four Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36 variants featuring new "palm" and "fluted" dial motifs. The former recalls lush, vibrant tropical forests, while the latter borrows a pattern from Rolex's bezels. The palm motif can be seen on three variants: one with an olive green dial, one with a golden dial paired with the same yellow Rolesor scheme featured on the Explorer, and a silver dial combined with Everose Rolesor. The fluted motif is can be seen on a golden dial and yellow Rolesor. All are available with a variety of bracelets and powered by Rolex's caliber 3234 self-winding movement.

Cosmograph Daytona

Rolex

Three exclusive versions of its racy Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona get a metallic meteorite dial with black chronograph counters at 3, 6 and 9 o’clock. An 18K white gold version is fitted with a black monoblock Cerachrom bezel, a tachymetric scale, and an Oysterflex bracelet. The other two, in yellow and Everose 18K gold, boast metal bezels and Oyster bracelets. All are equipped with Rolex's caliber 4130, a time-tested self-winding mechanical chronograph movement first launched in 2000.

Day-Date 36

Rolex

The blingiest new Rolex offering is the Day-Date 36, made from 18K yellow, white and Everose gold, and swathed in diamonds—254 on the lugs, 52 on the bezels, and 460 on the dial, it's paired with a classic polished alligator leather strap The caliber 3255 movement developed and manufactured in-house returns to power again for the third time since 2019.

Prices vary. Visit Rolex.com to learn more.