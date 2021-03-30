Montblanc Debuts Limited Edition Chronograph Inspired By 1930s Military Style

Montblanc

If you’re in the know, you know that April is traditionally a time to view the world’s greatest timepieces at the annual Watches and Wonders showcase. But for those who just can’t wait another second, Montblanc delivered in a big way with the early release of the stunning new Montblanc 1858 Monopusher Chronograph Origins Limited Edition 100.

This 2021 watch launch finds its roots in the 1930s, as the luxury house looked back to the 46mm Minerva military monopusher chronograph ("monopusher" refers to the old-school approach of featuring only one pusher, rather than two, on a chronograph wristwatch).

Montblanc

The latest edition, available through authorized Montblanc dealers, is a fitting homage to the 1930s model in more ways than one, right down to the bronze alloy case and an engraved “officer” caseback, as found in traditional pocket watches. The black-and-beige two-tone dial looks downright vintage to begin with, a highly distinctive touch that makes this a standout watch on any wrist.

Montblanc

It’s also fitting that this watch is but the latest entry in the Montblanc 1858 line, which celebrates a “return to nature” and nods toward outdoor exploration (and in this case, the spirited heritage of durable, tough-as-nails military timepieces). Naturally, the use of “Origins” in the name is also fitting, as the original Minerva watch itself inspired the entire 1858 line.

Montblanc

The aged calfskin leather strap is also a handsome contrast against the dark dial, making this a watch that’s as stylish as it is functional and heritage-inspired.

The telemeter scale helps drive home that military inspiration even further, as the scale itself can be used to measure the distance between yourself and an object within range of your hearing or sight.

This is certainly a watch to wear just about anywhere, and given that it retails for $30,500, we’d wager you’ll certainly want to get as much use out of it as you can.