The Best Rolexes Worn By Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Other Super Bowl LV Stars

With Super Bowl LV set to kick off Sunday, top purveyors of pre-owned Rolexes Bob’s Watches decided to put together a "Super Bowl edition" of top NFL stars and their championship-worthy timepieces.

The NFL is among the wealthiest professional sports leagues in the world. Players average a very respectable $860,000 a year as it is, and a top-tier athlete like Seahawks QB Russell Wilson can make over $50 million a year — which he did in 2020. The net worth of a given team can sound like the budget of a small nation. In 2019 the Dallas Cowboys alone were collectively worth $4.8 billion.

Given that the minimum wage for an NFL player went up to $610,000 in 2020, even the lowliest NFL rookie can treat themselves to some of the finer things, and it is no secret that fine watches and Rolexes, in particular, are a go-to for upgrading your bling.

Global coronavirus pandemic be damned, Super Bowl LV — featuring a halftime concert by Grammy award-winning artist, The Weeknd — begins at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida at 6:30 pm EST.

Below are just four of the leading players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to play in tonight's matchup and takes authored by Bob's Watches on these gridiron superstars' favorite Rollies.

Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"Tom Brady was spotted with an IWC Top Gun on his wrist while partaking in the festivities at Super Bowl LIV. Brady has been an ambassador of the brand since 2019 and boasts an impressive IWC watch collection, including both the Timezoner and Top Gun Miramar. IWC isn’t the only brand in Brady’s watch box. The former New England Patriots quarterback also has an enviable Rolex collection, including the cult favorite Milgauss ref. 116400GV with a green sapphire crystal and a classic gold Presidential Day-Date. Containing over 20 luxury watches, we’d jump at the opportunity to take a peek at Tom Brady’s collection any day."

Patrick Mahomes— Kansas City Chiefs

With a 10-year contract worth more than $500 million, the 2018 MVP has enough money to buy pretty much any luxury watch his heart desires. He seems to favor Rolex, with his collection featuring some of the most expensive watches in the brand’s lineup. One that stands out is the Rolex GMT-Master II ref. 126710BLNR featuring the beloved black and blue “Batman” bezel paired with a Jubilee bracelet for the first time. It tops nearly every Rolex enthusiast’s wish list, and Patrick Mahomes paired his Super Bowl ring with this prized Rolex, making for a truly envious combination."

Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs

"As the Super Bowl LIV champs, it only makes sense to highlight another player’s watch collection from the Kansas City Chiefs. Tight end Travis Kelce’s contract is worth between $14 million and $15 million, giving him a very generous budget to build out his watch collection. Two of his favorite Rolex models appear to be a classic yellow gold Day-Date President and a 41mm White Rolex Datejust with a diamond dial that he has been photographed wearing on numerous occasions."

Mitchell Schwartz – Kansas City Chiefs

"Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz is another one of the highest-paid athletes in the NFL. His contract ending this year is worth a hefty $11.255 million. It isn’t surprising that his watch box includes such giants as Patek Philippe, Rolex, and Vacheron Constantin. He set tongues wagging in 2018 when he posted a photo of his watch roll to his Instagram account, showing what appears to be watches from all three brands, including the iconic blue dial Rolex Sky-Dweller."