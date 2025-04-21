‘World’s Most Expensive Cocktail’ Debuts In Dubai

Made with vintage tequila and served in 1930s glassware.

(NAHATE Dubai)

Sipping on a fine luxury cocktail takes on an entirely new meaning at the opulent NAHATE Dubai, which now lays claim to selling what it calls the “world’s most expensive cocktail” with an eye-popping price tag of more than $40,000.

The $41,160 tipple was recently served and sold to honor the 260th anniversary of fine glassware maker Baccarat, and even the glassware had a rareifed air to it: The cocktail was served in two glasses dating back to 1937, so elusive that the technique used to make the delicate, almost coup-like glass is no longer in practice.

(NAHATE Dubai)

Each component of the drink was sourced with meticulous care and a (seemingly) near-obsessive attention to detail, starting with delicate Kina Lillet from 1950 (there are fewer than four small bottles known worldwide, according to the hotel). The Kina Lillet, a favorite of James Bond, was paired with vintage Patrón tequila, billed as “liquid from a barrel not available to the public and only for purchase at NAHATE.”

The finishing touch for the luxurious cocktail wasn’t exactly typical, either. Dashes of 1930s Angostura bitters (a closely guarded recipe in its own right, age statement aside) were used to round out the exquisite drink. To dream up the stunning creation, Baccarat partnered with bar consultant and cocktail and spirits expert Salvatore Calabrese, calling the cocktail and the evening “a tribute to the timeless glamour of Baccarat.”

The creation assuredly had some stiff competition, beating out the aptly named Diamonds are Forever cocktail from The Ritz-Carlton in Tokyo, Japan, according to The Drinks Business. Closer to home, spirits companies like Woodford Reserve continue to trot out $1K and $5K versions of the Mint Julep, equally covetable and only to be imbibed at prestigious events like the Kentucky Derby. For now, a venture to Dubai seems in order if you have a burning desire to sample the priciest cocktail on Planet Earth.