Go Deep With 3 Luxury Dive Watches Every Collector Needs to Know

Strap on one of these stellar timepieces for your next undersea adventure.

The Breitling Chronomat, Rolex Daytona and Omega Seamaster

When it comes to great tool watches of any kind—those meant for use in tactical situations, in the cockpit, or underwater—it's as much about the watches' actual dollar value as the purpose they serve. Namely, in the case of the dive watch, a good one can save your life.

Breitling, Rolex, and Omega have long toiled hard in the watchmaking studio to pay close attention to their timepieces intended for use on an ocean adventure. Because prior to dive computers or smart watches, divers had to rely on precise Swiss engineering to be sure they made it to the surface in time. As a result, these types of tool watches, once seen by some as too practical to bother collecting, are now coveted by savvy collectors everywhere.

Here, three examples of superior luxury dive watches covered under eBay's trusted Authenticity Guarantee: The Breitling Chronomat Chronograph Automatic, Rolex Daytona 18K Yellow Gold Steel Grey Dial Automatic, and Omega Seamaster Diver with Co-Axial Master Chronometer.

Breitling's Chronomat Chronograph is currently for sale in the ShopWorn eBay store. It's got all the most crucial features and complications such as a uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel and steel bracelet with an elegant "Deployant" clasp, date positioned between the 3 and 4 hour markers and a 30 minute timer subdial.

It is also a sizable 44 mm and water-resistant to a depth of 300 meters. The Chronomat is covered by eBay's Authenticity Guarantee and is listed with a "Buy it now" price of $5,450.

This Rolex Daytona 18K Yellow Gold and Steel Grey men's automatic is a stunner made in 2008. The stainless steel face bears a chronograph and seconds sub-dial with stick markers. The band is steel and 18K solid gold and seals with a fold-over clasp.

Chronostore has a 30 day hassle-free return policy in addition to the eBay Authenticity Guarantee. Your new Daytona comes in its original box complete with an authenticity card, ships around the world, and has a one-year warranty. The Daytona's "Buy it now" price is $16,199.

The Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Co-Axial Master Chronometer Men's Watch is like a great utility player in baseball—over time it only grows in value. That's especially true for divers relying on this great product of Swiss watchmaking for accurate hours, minutes, seconds, and date.

This diver has 300 meters of water-resistance (hence the "300M" in the name), a 42 mm case and features include magnetic resistance, a helium valve, chronometer, and luminous hands easily viewed through a sapphire crystal. It is backed by a 2-year warranty from Watchbox and currently at a "Buy it now" price of $4,950.

