Apple Announces Powerful New MacBook Air, iPad Air and Mac Studio

Three of Apple’s biggest product lines just got a power boost thanks to cutting-edge Apple Silicon tech.

Apple’s latest product drop has pulled the curtain back on major updates to their iPad Air, MacBook Air and Mac Studio lines, imbuing their product lines with the latest Apple Silicon to deliver power, performance and portability like never before. Here are the details about Apple’s latest refresh.

MacBook Air with M4

Apple’s most popular laptop is now being offered with the powerful, homegrown M4 Apple Silicon. Impossibly thin and light but still sporting 13” and 15” sized screen options, this new MacBook Air remains the pinnacle of portability while delivering enough horsepower to tackle demanding tasks like photo or video editing.

Sporting an impressive 18 hours of battery life on a charge, an improved 12 megapixel Center Stage camera and capable of powering two external 6K displays in addition to its own Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s entry-level laptop is also one of the most versatile available. Combined with MacOS Sequoia, the new MacBook Air will be able to handle everything from productivity to gaming, at home or on the go.

It’s also the first Apple laptop being offered in a sky blue finish, a fan favorite from the iPhone Pro line and a distinct look when compared to the typical monotones previously offered. Starting at $999 for the 13” model and $1199 for the 15”, preorders are now open with the rollout beginning on March 12th.

Mac Studio

Apple’s diminutive desktop computer represents the high water mark for professionals who rely on their computer to create and edit everything from photos to music to videos and beyond. The Mac Studio is in a class of its own, the preferred equipment across disciplines and it’s now gotten even more powerful with M3 Ultra or M4 Max flavors.

While the M4 Max represents a new level of power for typical creative pros that need to shred through workflows without hiccups or hindrances, the M3 Ultra delivers even more power for ultra demanding tasks that run the gamut from 3D rendering to AI research.

The Mac Studio starts at $1999 for the base model but, given it’s professional slant, the Studio can be spec’d up significantly, with RAM and SSD options and can cost over $14,000 when completely punched out. Pre-orders are available now and the Mac Studio will start making it into customers’ hands on March 12th.

iPad Air with M3

The surprisingly powerful iPad Air is now available with the M3 chip, adding a boost to the tablet that makes it more capable than ever before. Graphics especially are set to benefit from the boost, an important consideration for those who use their iPad Air for gaming and content consumption.

Coming in both 11” and 13” options and four different color finishes, the iPad Air is a great device that can handle on-the-go productivity or getting comfy on the couch. The 13” is especially impressive with the larger screen delivering incredible lighting, reflections and shadows in a larger format size. Accessories like the Apple Pencil and the new, cheaper Magic Keyboard, centralize the iPad Air in any ecosystem and every use case.

The inclusion of the M3 chip is set to make iPadOS and all of the software in the app store run smoothly and reliably, making this new iPad Air a no brainer choice for anyone in need of a tablet upgrade. Starting at $599 for the 11” and $799 for the 13”, preorders are open now and, like all the other hardware announced this week, will be available to grab on March 12th.