Apple Launches MacBook Pro With New M3 Chips & ‘Space Black’ Colorway

Apple debuted new 14-and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops featuring powerful M3 Apple Silicon Chips, up to 128GB of RAM and a stylish Space Black finish.

Credit: Apple

Apple’s latest line of MacBook Pros feature increased power and a cool new colorway.

Coming in 14-inch and 16-inch models and featuring a powerful and efficient new M3 Apple Silicon chips, the latest MacBook Pros just might represent the bleeding edge of laptop computing for the foreseeable future.

Credit: Apple

While the form factor remains familiar, these new MacBook Pros are powered by Apple’s own custom-designed M3 chip. This marks the third generation of Apple’s M-series processors, building upon the impressive success of its predecessors.

The M3 combines a high-performance CPU, a powerful GPU, and advanced hardware capabilities like ray tracing and mesh shading, providing a significant performance boost, even over the recent M2s. The transition to in-house chips has ensured seamless integration with MacOS, offering a superior user experience and unparalleled efficiency with up to 22 hours of battery life.

Credit: Apple

The performance boost of the M3 line promises to deliver the best experience for professionals across the board. Whether coding, 3D Modeling, editing images, producing videos or gaming, the MBPs with M3 leave pro users wanting nothing in terms of speed and power.

Credit: Apple

Both models feature liquid retina XDR displays that are bright, crisp and vivid. The extra power of the M3 chips also means these laptops can simultaneously utilize two external displays for enormous workflows should they be required.

Credit: Apple

The base models are plenty powerful on their own, whether opting for M3, M3 Pro or the jaw-dropping M3 Max which will debut later than the others. These MBPs can also be spec’d up to include up to 128 GB of unified memory, an astounding amount for a portable machine and a genuine consideration for those who want to make their investment as future-proof as possible.

Finally, and perhaps most appropriate given the night of the announcement, the MBPs featuring M3 chips will finally be available in a cool new Space Black finish option, in a way solidifying them as pro machines. A new anodization process for the finish will help prevent those annoying fingerprint marks that sometimes mar Apple laptop screens.

Credit: Apple

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at $1,599 and with M3 Pro starts at $1,999. The beefier 16-inch model starts at $2,499 and are currently available for pre-order now. The M3 Max is scheduled to drop sometime in November.