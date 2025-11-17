Bang & Olufsen Toasts 100 Years Of Audio Excellence With Beolab 90 Titan Speakers

Featuring 8,200 watts per floor speaker and a staggering six-figure price tag.

(Bang & Olufsen)

Even in a crowded landscape of luxury audio brands, Bang & Olufsen seems to stand alone: Art meets audio science, particularly when one considers the striking and all-new Beolab 90 Titan, a towering achievement that fuses astounding audio function with an almost museum-like sense of form.

(Bang & Olufsen)

The release heralds 100 years of Bang & Olufsen audio, a feat worth toasting and one that paves the way for a vastly different future than the company’s beginnings 10 decades ago. And the Beolab 90 Titan joins the recently released Bang & Olufsen Centennial Collection, itself also a striking nod to the power of luxury audio performance.

(Bang & Olufsen)

But the Beolab 90 Titan is something else entirely, with looks and specs quite unlike anything else on the high-end audio market (and again, it’s a crowded one, at that). Scandinavian aluminum joins with oak and a black anthracite cover in a handsome, refined design, making for the ultimate home listening package in a set of luxe standing speakers.

(Bang & Olufsen)

Priced at a whopping $211,800, the floor standing speakers look sensational and should prove utterly one-of-a-kind (again, likely an understatement). At its luxe core is a stunning 65-kilogram hand-sandblasted aluminum cabinet forged from crushed volcanic rock particles. To say no one does it quite like Bang & Olufsen barely scratches the surface. As the company notes, “this edition represents a new pinnacle of bespoke artistry–honoring the storied legacy while shaping the future of high-end audio design.”

(Bang & Olufsen)

Calling the jaw-dropping speakers a true “tribute to craftsmanship,” the audio craftsman notes that laser-engraved details nod to 100 years of illustrious high-end Bang & Olufsen audio. Accordingly, the launch is the first in a series of five ultra-luxurious Atelier speakers celebrating the company’s centenary. Of the Titan Edition and its bold fusion of top-of-the-line audio and next-level design, the company notes the release offers “a rare glimpse into how the brand continues to merge the heritage of craftsmanship with the frontiers of audio innovation.”



(Bang & Olufsen)

As the audiomaker notes, the wildly impressive floor speakers merge “unprecedented power and acoustic performance, boasting a bevy of arguably the best audio features on the planet, including 8,200 watts per speaker, plus the use of 18 premium drivers and 14 channels of ICE power. To round things out, Bang & Olufsen retooled these soon-to-be-legendary speakers with 300-watt amplifiers and 4 channels of 1000-watt class D Heliox amplifier power. The Beolab 90 Titan release is ambitious and compelling in every sense of the word, helping set the tone for the next century of pioneering audio technology from Bang & Olufsen.