Bang & Olufsen Debuts Luxe Audio Upgrades With New Centennial Collection

Celebrating 100 years of groundbreaking audio with new editions of the Beosound A9 and A5, plus the Beoplay H100.

(Bang & Olufsen)

The world of high-end audio looks considerably different these days than in 1925, and to move forward, Bang & Olufsen is turning back the clock, celebrating a century’s worth of striking sound quality in the Bang & Olufsen Centennial Collection.

(Bang & Olufsen)

After partnering with the likes of Ferrari on in-model luxury audio in recent years, plus the debut of an impressive collaboration with Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc, the new Bang & Olufsen Centennial Collection takes a home-centric and on-the-go audio approach with a trio of luxe offerings.

(Bang & Olufsen)

The Centennial Collection debuts a special edition of the company’s flagship Beoplay H100 headphones, which the company says help “elevate the future” by fusing “iconic design with contemporary craftsmanship.” The collection looks backwards to go forwards, the audio designer said, as the compmany sought to “reopen the archives, drawing from decades of inspiration” in pursuit of the striking new collection. With Dolby Atmos technology, titanium drivers and handsome design inspiration and leather accents throughout the Beoplay H100 headphones are but one fitting testament to the brand’s focus on best-in-class audio.

(Bang & Olufsen)

The Bang & Olufsen Centennial Collection also features an elegant Century Blue edition of the Beosound A9, as much a design expression and work of art as a refined addition to any living room or den. Priced at an investment-level $5,500, the tastefully designed speaker unites sound and shape, the company notes, using seven drivers to deliver a stunning listening experience in what the brand calls a “powerful, minimalist speaker.”

(Bang & Olufsen)

Rounding out the Bang & Olufsen Centennial Collection is the portable Besound A5, as stylish a portable speaker as any on the market (this time, it boasts a longer-lasting battery and booming bass sound, plus a historically inspired checkered grill pattern. Available now for $1,750, Bang & Olufsen notes the Beosound A5 in its special centennial edition “brings huge sound anywhere.”

(Bang & Olufsen)

With each offering delivered in special-edition, utterly minimal and design-forward packaging nodding directly to 100 years of Bang & Olufsen, the brand notes the Bang & Olufsen Centennial Collection is remarkably collectible. Each purchase comes complete with special tribute stickers and a greeting card, a finishing touch the brand notes is “a timeless tribute to a century of innovation.” Find this striking tribute to world-class audio online now at Bang & Olufsen.

