Bang & Olufsen Unveils Beoplay H100 Charles Leclerc Limited Edition Headphones

The luxury headphones feature pearl blasted aluminum, steel blue toughened glass, and a refined silver-foil CL16 insignia.

(Bang & Olufsen)

Danish audio giant Bang & Olufsen has announced the launch of the Beoplay H100 Charles Leclerc Limited Edition, created in collaboration with their Global Brand Ambassador and Ferrari Formula 1 race car driver, Charles Leclerc, who recently dropped a collaboration with luxury watchmaker Richard Mille. The luxe headphones’ design draws inspiration from the tranquil blue hues of Monaco’s coastline, reflecting both Leclerc’s beloved hometown and Bang & Olufsen’s commitment to high-end style and craftsmanship.

According to Bang & Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär, the partnership with Leclerc to reimagine their flagship Beoplay H100 headphones was inspired both by the “serene blue of Monaco’s riviera” as well as Leclerc’s well-known passion for music. The F1 ace is apparently also a self-taught pianist and composer who can be seen tickling ivories in promotional photos for yet another luxury brand collaboration with Chivas Regal that launched in March.

(Bang & Olufsen)

“Bang & Olufsen’s sound clarity has helped me disconnect from the track and reconnect with the music which is a personal passion of mine,” Leclerc said in a statement announcing his headphones collab. “I’m a very creative person by nature and working together on this product has been an exciting journey. Looking at the sea and the movement of the sea, it’s never really the same and that is a huge inspiration to me.”

The luxe, Monégasque aesthetic is evident in the meticulous details of these special edition cans. The headphones feature pearl blasted aluminum, steel blue-toughened glass, and a refined silver-foil CL16 insignia, all carefully chosen to embody a sense of timeless elegance and dynamic audio performance. Beyond its striking design, the Beoplay H100 Charles Leclerc Limited Edition promises immersive sound quality and advanced noise cancellation technology. To further enhance its exclusivity, the production is limited to just 216 numbered units worldwide, with each headphone marked “1 of 216”.

The Beoplay H100 Charles Leclerc Limited Edition ($2,200) is available exclusively at select Bang & Olufsen stores and bang-olufsen.com.