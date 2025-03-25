Benchmade’s Mini Bedlam Knife Is A Scimitar-Inspired EDC Upgrade

A distinctive EDC blade updated from the brand’s extensive historical archives.

(Benchmade)

In daring scenarios far afield and exploration closer to home, the right everyday carry tools tend to make the difference, but none have quite the exotic look of the new Benchmade Mini Bedlam, the latest steel stunner from the legendary Pacific Northwest EDC makers.

(Benchmade)

Although “mini” in name, the knife (fashioned from high-grade steel sheets that have been laser cut), still clocks in at about 8.63 inches in length, and it notably features an eye-catching, scimitar-inspired blade. That style of blade first appeared on the original Bedlam model (the 8600) in 2010, and future iterations of the Bedlam proved distinctive and popular. The Benchmade Mini Bedlam now makes a triumphant return.

(Benchmade)

The Benchmade roster spans everything from chef’s knives to kitchen knives and of course, tactically minded EDC solutions. The knife maker notes the Mini Bedlam is “a fierce-looking tactical folder, pared-down in size for more practical daily carry while keeping the tactical look and feel of its full-size counterpart,” and that tactical approach shines through, thanks to technical details like its back G10 handle and manual AXIS lock mechanism.

(Benchmade)

Unlike other EDC knives, which tend to feature a design that’s quite literally more straightforward (think of your classic pocket knife), the menacing-looking Mini Bedlam packs plenty of punch in terms of utility, with a design that “is optimized for hooking and slicing and the partially serrated edge is useful for cutting through textured materials,” the EDC company noted.

Especially appealing is the blacked-out design, although the Mini Bedlam comes in an alternate, tan-hued handle fabrication. Notably, the CPM-S90V blade steel design gets a graphite Cerakote finish. Three handle notches and a large front finger guard deliver optimum utility when wielding this impressive knife, which should quickly carve out space in your everyday carry rotation. As Benchmade notes of its latest wildly dependable knife (priced fairly at $350), the “Benchmade Mini Bedlam sets a high bar for durability and performance.” If that sounds optimal to add to your daily carry, find it online now at Benchmade.