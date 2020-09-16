Hit The Road With The Best Weekend Duffel Bags

Courtesy

Do you hear that siren song in the distance? That would be the sound of fall calling out to you, urging you to pack up and head out on a getaway (safely) this season. The good news is, the best weekender bags mix rugged and refined easily, offering up heritage quality and oft-stunning designs that are practically made to tell stories of your adventures. These aren’t bulky or overly fussy, giving you just enough space for the essentials (and some trip souvenirs, of course).

When it comes down to it, the right weekender bag should reflect your style, where you’re going and naturally, what you’ll be doing at said destination. To us, that means the sort of adventures to write home about, preferably helped along by stylish leather boots, luxurious outerwear and maybe a whiskey cocktail or two. With the call of fall growing louder by the minute, here are picks at every price point for the best weekender bags for your next seasonal getaway.

Edward Field Duffel

The adventures of the modern gentleman call for a bag that can pass muster in a way that’s versatile, rugged and functional … yet stylish all the same. That’s what the Edward Field Duffel, made from beautiful full-grain Italian leather, brings to your weekend excursions. $1,195

Tom Ford Buckley Leather Holdall

It’s official: Tom Ford is coming for your next weekend getaway bag, with a replacement in tow. Said replacement is in fact the absolutely stunning Buckley Leather Holdall, as fine a representation of next-level luxury as it gets. You’ll have this sleek, stylish holdall bag for years and years. $3,750

Filson Ballistic Nylon Duffel Pack

Let’s say you’re the kind of guy to opt for rugged adventures, say of the “cabin retreat” or camping variety. What weekender bag should pack up. That’s easy: The Filson Ballistic Nylon Duffle Pack is precisely the bag you need. The heritage Seattle outfitter checks all the right boxes with a bag you can use as a backpack or a classic duffle, right down to the use of the brand’s lauded Ballistic Nylon fabric. $245

COACH Metropolitan Duffle 52

Think of the kind of handsome, refined gear you’re bringing with you on your getaway. Now, think about the kind of bag to properly reflect all of those style essentials. It’s this investment-worthy option from COACH. $895

Tecovas Medium Leather Duffle Bag

Even in these abnormal times, a weekend away still calls for a bag that carries your gear in style. Turn to the heritage-quality leather goods purveyors at Tecovas before you pack up for your next fall trip — we love the rich Bourbon leather and the fact that it’ll break in nicely over time. $295

WP Standard Weekender

We’ve long been fans of the top-notch leather goods made by WP Standard, so color us impressed that they’ve managed to bring that same approach to a scaled-up, perfectly rugged weekender bag finished off with copper rivets and a heavy-duty zipper. $419

Billykirk No. 480 Carryall

If you work at something long enough, the results are going to pay serious dividends — at least, that’s the approach that New Jersey-based Billykirk has stuck with through more than two decades of producing the best leather goods around. This weekender bag has more than enough room for your favorite fall boots and flannel shirts, and is constructed from fall-appropriate waxed canvas and full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather. $605

Fred Perry Classic Barrel Bag

For a shockingly low price, get this striking and seriously cool Fred Perry bag for quick weekend jaunts, featuring distinctive branding and an old school-inspired design. $100

Boarding Pass NYC "Work Hard, Play Hard" Duffel

From the rugged canvas exterior to the easy nature of packing up and hauling this aptly named duffel, we guarantee you’ve found your new favorite weekend getaway bag. Priced right at just a shade under $100, it’s subtly stylish and designed to complement a classic travel outfit (think a Harrington jacket, an Oxford shirt and stretch blue denim). Your travel essentials have a new home on the road in this bag. $99

Osprey Daylite Duffel 45

If you want an affordable, rugged bag that delivers when conditions on the road aren’t so ideal, you want the Daylite Duffel 45 from Osprey, made with recycled materials for sustainability away from home this season. $80

Tracksmith Club Duffel

Running enthusiasts rejoice: We’ve found you a stylish weekender bag that can readily haul both your athletic gear and your off-duty style essentials in a way that’s so much more stylish than your average logo gym bag. Tracksmith’s Club Duffel is the kind of bag that would have worked in decades gone by, and it certainly looks as cool and retro-inspired as can be these days. $128