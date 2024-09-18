Bowers & Wilkins Debuts New Colors For Luxe Over-Ear Headphones

Ruby Red and Forest Green leather cover the British audio brand’s hi-fi headphones.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

Luxury audio brand Bowers & Wilkins has introduced two new premium finishes for its signature over-ear headphones, the Px7 S2e and Px8. The new Px7 S2e Ruby Red features a deep red color, while the more luxurious Px8 Dark Forest hue is finished in a rich, dark green Nappa leather.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

The two new colorways further reinforce the renowned British brand’s elevated approach to design, which aims to ensure that its premium audio products look as good as they sound. The brand has been on quite a roll lately, from collaborating with exotic carmaker McLaren on a blimp-shaped wireless speaker to launching luxury floor speakers and naming soccer superstar David Beckham as a face of the audio brand.

The new Px7 S2e Ruby Red and Px8 Dark Forest are available now for $429 and $699 respectively at bowerswilkins.com and selected retailers. Check out a sneak peek at the new colors above.