Bowers & Wilkins Just Upgraded Their Wireless Earbuds

Enhanced earbuds from the audio brand endorsed by David Beckham.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

Bowers & Wilkins seems to pose challenges only the brand itself can answer, as in the pursuit of evermore crystal-clear sound quality seen in two new elegant earbud systems, the Pi8 and Pi6.

The Pi8 Earbuds and the Pi6 Earbuds join a lineup of luxury audio products wholeheartedly endorsed by David Beckham, the new face of the British luxury audio company. Both are built with impressive details that upgrade previous Bowers & Wilkins earbud systems, like the Pi5 S2 and its flagship Pi7 S2. The Pi8 in particular is “born from decades of engineering excellence and inspired by our flagship Px8 over-ear wireless headphones,” the company said.

The Pi8’s specs include Carbon Cone drive units, plus the company’s proprietary Lossless sound quality and a design supported by extended battery life. In keeping with a strategy focused on “complete control” of your listening experience, Bowers & Wilkins also developed its own app for “industry-first headphone music streaming” via one brand, rather than a third-party provider like Spotify.

Noise cancellation technology automatically adjusts to your surroundings for both the Pi6 and Pi8 models, while the Pi6 dials things down even further with impressive bio-cellulose drive units, designed to “deliver music with lifelike clarity and detail,” the company noted.

The Pi6 can run for 24 hours on a single charge via its equally sleek charging case, while an IP54 rating ensures the headphones can take on sweat and dust at the gym or out in the field for seamless listening. One might say these headphones are more stylish and streamlined than standard earbuds, emblazed with crisp Bowers & Wilkins branding that in-the-know listeners can assuredly appreciate.

The refined Bluetooth headphones, designed for audiophiles and on-the-go listeners who expect best-in-class technology, also seem to meet the needs of one David Beckham. Becks specifically sports the Pi8, the company said, noting that a range of features (including hi-res sound and active noise cancellation) deliver “the on-the-go performance he requires, while also providing the style and elegance he expects.”

The new duo of headphones are meant to enhance other Bowers & Wilkins products: Consider them an upgrade from the Pi5 S2 or an upgrade from the Pi7 S2, for instance. Both sets of headphones are available in colors to suit every taste, including shades of black, blue, white and green. The Pi8 is a touch more splurge-worthy at $399, while the Pi 6 is more agreeable at $299, and both are available online now at Bowers & Wilkins.

And if this lineup of audio products is good enough for David Beckham, the brand seems to say, it can certainly revamp your own audio listening experience: “David’s refined taste meets Bowers & Wilkins’ unwavering pursuit of perfection.” Via this new doubleheader of stylish Bluetooth headphones, the bar has once again been raised by the famed British audio brand.