Bowers & Wilkins Turns Up Px8 Headphones With Gold & Burgundy Styling

Premium audio in an elegant wireless package.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

Headphones from Apple, Sony or JBL will deliver a superior sound quality when compared to most any earbud, but they might be lacking a little pop in the design department. Those looking for stellar audio in an elegant, head-turning package would do well to consider Bowers & Wilkins latest PX8 colorway.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

The flagship wireless over-the-year model from the British audio company recently got a racy makeover courtesy of McLaren, one which comes with a premium $799 price tag. But you won’t pay any extra to get the Px8’s new Royal Burgundy scheme, which sees the earcups, memory-foam cushions and headband trimmed in soft burgundy Nappa leather. More striking yet are the aluminum arms, dressed a luxe gold finish.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

Building on the lessons learned from the Bowers & Wilkins Px7, the Px8 features revised acoustic tuning that promises “an unparalleled combination of ultra-fast response plus exceptionally low distortion.” The tuning works in conjunction with 40mmm Carbon Cone drivers, derived from the same tech used in full-size Bowers & Wilkins speakers like the 801 D4 units.

Meanwhile, aptX Adaptive wireless technology and Digital Signal Processing

“ensure outstanding 24-bit high-resolution sound quality from suitable streaming services,” and six microphones guarantee your voice comes through clearly on calls.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

Priced at $699 alongside existing Tan and Black Nappa colorways, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Royal Burgundy is available to purchase now.