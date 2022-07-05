Breitling Channels Coastal Cool With Seaworthy Superocean Line

The new run of ocean-ready dive watches celebrates the classic Breitling Superocean Slow Motion of decades gone by.

Breitling

To enter uncharted territory—like, say, the depths of the ocean blue—it sometimes helps to harken back to a well-worn road map of sorts: In this case, the new Breitling Superocean line charts a familiar course with inspiration from the 1960s and 70s.

The new run of rugged, ocean-friendly watches owes a debt of gratitude and design inspiration to the Breitling Superocean Slow Motion of decades prior. The original Superocean Slow Motion featured a groundbreaking chronograph movement and chrono hand that rotated once per hour, rather than once per minute.

It’s but the latest impressive innovation from Breitling, one that nods to the past and looks to the future—all at once.

Breitling

The innovation was tweaked and refined over the years, as with all things Breitling (or so it seems), eventually giving way to the new and improved Superocean on the market right now.

The watch still nods to crucial details like easy-to-read indices, a bold dial design and a contrasting bezel.

Breitling

The impressive new line of Breitling Superocean divers provides options aplenty no matter your taste or style: Take your pick from a variety of case sizes (42mm, 44mm or a supremely rugged 46mm), and then mix and match to your heart’s content with a striking array of material combinations.

The Breitling Superocean is available in durable materials like a custom bronze alloy, a steel-gold blend and a visually appealing green stainless steel dial option, all available on dive-ready rubber straps for sporty appeal.

Breitling

Of course, there’s also an ultra rugged stainless steel option available for easy wearability on land and top-notch functionality in the water itself.

Each Breitling Superocean can withstand depths of up to 1,000 feet, and the visually stunning new collection also delivers on sand and salt water resistance for years of wear and tear—blended with iconic style, of course.

Breitling

Despite its heirloom-worthy looks and next-level utility, the Breitling Superocean isn’t exactly a watch you have to covet from afar: Depending on your timepiece of choice, the latest and greatest retro-yet-modern homage will run you anywhere from $4,650 to $6,700.

Considering the appeal of heritage and history—all wrapped up in a modern, go-anywhere design—we think you might have found your new favorite watch for excursions at sea (and back on dry land).