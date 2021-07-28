Bremont’s New Titanium Pilot's Watch Is Inspired by Fighter Jet Ejection Seats

5 Gallery 5 Images

Bremont knows how to put a new timepiece through its paces. The British watchmaker has released a new titanium pilot's watch, the MB "Savanna," that was put through endurance tests by no less than Martin-Baker—the leading maker of fighter pilot ejection seats for the last 70 years.

The Savanna has been designed with a sandblasted, 43mm camo case which took its color from the parachutes embedded in Martin-Baker's seats.

Striking features include an anti-reflective tactical coating and appealing rotor visible through the crystal case back, knurled stems and a black and yellow loop on the second hand meant to evoke an ejection seat's pull knob.

That's appropriate, considering all MBs go through tests that ensure they can endure what they'll go through on an actual military pilot's wrist. That includes actual seat ejections and exposure to extreme temperatures and weather conditions.

Crafted from grade 5 titanium at the brand's HQ in Oxfordshire in the UK, the Savanna's name was inspired by African grasslands like the Serengeti plain. The color scheme extends to the Super-LumiNova-coated hands and indices as well as the rubber strap.

Additional specs, per Bremont:

38 hours of power reserve

Water-resistant to 100 meters

Chronometer rated to ISO 3159 standard

Comes with a Sand Canvas Wallet and multi-purpose watch tool

The Bremont MB Savanna retails for $5,795. Learn more here: Bremont.com.