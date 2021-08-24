August 24, 2021

Cillian Murphy Rocks Montblanc’s New UltraBlack Accessories Line

The 'Peaky Blinders' star showcases razor-sharp accessories including a watch, headphones and backpack.
Author:
Publish date:
Montblanc Cillian Murphy UltraBlack Collection (5)

Legendary luxury brand Montblanc has tapped Irish actor Cillian Murphy as one of its “Mark Makers” in a new campaign celebrating Montblanc’s UltraBlack Collection.

Montblanc Cillian Murphy UltraBlack Collection (7)

Murphy, who stars as Thomas Shelby on the BBC hit Peaky Blindersknows a thing or two about razor-sharp style. And as it turns out, so does the man best-known as the Birmingham gangster. 

Montblanc Cillian Murphy UltraBlack Collection (3)

Montblanc knows plenty about delivering accessories and everyday carry essentials packed with refinement and elegance, so the partnership is certainly a fitting one as it celebrates those who are relentlessly creative and innovative.

Montblanc Cillian Murphy UltraBlack Collection (4)

We have a feeling Mr. Shelby himself would approve of the cross-category collection, which features a line of refined writing instruments, a jaw-dropping 1858 Geosphere UltraBlack Watch, over-ear headphones, and even Montblanc Augmented Paper, which allows you to transfer handwritten notes to digital devices.

Montblanc Cillian Murphy UltraBlack Collection (1)

Murphy is joined in the campaign by international DJ Peggy Gou and actor, singer and writer Chen Kun, which carries on the Montblanc ideal that “What Moves You, Makes You.” Last year’s campaign featured visionaries like Spike Lee and actor Taron Egerton.

An Irish star known for his roles in Dunkirk and the classic, underrated The Wind that Shakes the Barley, Murphy’s forward-moving approach to his craft is echoed in the the collection. 

Montblanc Cillian Murphy UltraBlack Collection (7)

“Emotion of the story is the thing that is key for me,” Murphy said. “If I don’t feel altered by the story and the truth of the performance, then it hasn’t worked for me as a performer and a viewer.”

Globetrotting creatives and those who favor the tailored style of Peaky Blinders will find lots to love in the sleek, rarified collection.

Montblanc Cillian Murphy UltraBlack Collection (1)

“The pieces and their functionality, while unified by their black design, were carefully selected based on the everyday needs and mindset of those who don’t just strive to succeed, but who leave a mark with everything they do, always with meaning and purpose,” said Montblanc CEO Nicolas Baretzki.

The highlight of the collection might be the Tommy Shelby-esque Geosphere UltraBlack Watch, featuring a black-coated steel case and a satin-finishing technique designed to deliver a unique patina. 

Montblanc Cillian Murphy UltraBlack Collection (2)

It’s the kind of watch that Tommy Shelby would surely wear, and if that sounds like something you’d appreciate, we recommend going with any number of game-changing pieces from the UltraBlack Collection. 

No image description

Matthew McConaughey Promo
News

Matthew McConaughey Tells COVID-Recovering Texas Governor to 'Mask, Vax, Just Keep Livin'

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition Promo
Rides

Land Rover Unveils Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition

Zenith Chronomaster Open 55th Anniversary Cohiba Promo
Style

Zenith Celebrates Cohiba Cigars With Limited Edition Watch

Ruma Design Migma Promo
Rides

This Hydrogen-Powered Catamaran Could Be the Yacht of the Future

spider-man: no way home trailer
Entertainment

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Watch the Fast-Paced First Trailer

insane churro cookies
Food & Drink

These Insane Churro Cannabis Cookies Could Be Your Favorite New Edible

Casio Vintage x Pac-Man A100WEPC-1B Promo
Style

Casio Vintage Celebrates 40 Years of 'Pac-Man' With Throwback Watch

Montblanc Cillian Murphy UltraBlack Collection Promo
Gear

Cillian Murphy Rocks Montblanc’s New UltraBlack Accessories Line

jack-daniels-10-year-detail
Food & Drink

Jack Daniel's Launches First Age-Stated 10-Year-Old Whiskey in 100 Years

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT