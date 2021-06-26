Cypress Hill's B Real Debuts Luxury Cannabis Hookah With Dr. Greenthumb's & Stundenglass

Step up your smoking game with this wild gravity hookah from the cannabis-loving rap icon.
Dr. Greenthumbs x Stundenglass (5)

Cypress Hill rapper and noted cannabis connoisseur B Real is teaming with glassmaker Stundenglass to create a luxury gravity hookah for his weed-centric brand Dr. Greenthumb's. 

Hot on the heels of the hip-hop legend's cheaper collaboration with G Pen, this fancy new contraption is a far cry from the typical communal water pipes found at your local hookah lounge. 

As the cannabis collab announcement puts it, the pipe "elicits a powerful experience without having to share contact by generating kinetic motion activation via cascading water, opposing airflow technology and the natural force of gravity."

The promotional video above shows how it works. There's two separate glass globe chambers—one for water, one for smoke—attached to an anodized aluminum frame on a swivel, allowing for 360 degrees of vertical rotation. 

Dr. Greenthumbs x Stundenglass (6)

When the smoke chamber is filled in the upper position, it's then lowered to the bottom position. Gravity pushes the water from the upper chamber into the lower chamber, which in turn pushes the smoke out of the hose and mouthpiece. Hence the far-out "gravity hookah" moniker.

Dr. Greenthumbs x Stundenglass (7)

Aside from your preferred cannabis flower, everything you need to keep the smoky times rolling is included in the package:  

  • 2 Removable glass globes that are durable and dishwasher safe
  • 2 Upstems
  • 1 Mouthpiece
  • 1 Glass Bowl
  • 1 Hookah Bowl 
  • 1 Charcoal Tray
  • 1 Hookah Hose and Hose Adapter
  • 1 Hookah Wand and Hose Tip
  • 1 Male to Male Adapter 
  • Reusable Craft Box with Carrying Handle
  • 10-Year Warranty

Priced at a decidedly mellow-harshing $599.95, the truly unique Dr. Greenthumb's x Stundenglass gravity hookah is available now. 

Dr. Greenthumb's x Stundenglass promo
