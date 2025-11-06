Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor Star in Ray-Ban Meta ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet’ Campaign

The “Gorgeous” singer joins forces with the multi-hyphenate “One Battle After Another” actress.

(Ray-Ban X Meta)

Ray-Ban and Meta just launched a new global campaign titled “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet,” featuring Grammy-winning singer Doja Cat and the multi-talented singer, actor, director, choreographer, and former Maxim cover star Teyana Taylor. The stylish shoot aims to highlight the latest generation of Ray-Ban’s buzzy Meta AI glasses.

(Ray-Ban X Meta)

The two stars are spotlighted in the global ad campaign, which was directed by Lope Serrano, photographed by William Arcand, and shot by cinematographers Larkin Seiple and Chris Ripley. Doja Cat, whose latest single “Gorgeous” is currently dominating streaming charts, is shown gliding through Los Angeles on a lowrider bike while rocking Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

“Ray-Ban Meta glasses help me stay connected and creative wherever I go,” Doja Cat said in a statement shared by the eyewear giant. “I love how they blend iconic style with smart tech—so I can capture moments, listen to music, and share what I see with the world, all totally hands-free.”

(Ray-Ban X Meta)

Taylor, who recently starred in the acclaimed Paul Thomas Anderson film One Battle After Another and was a Maxim cover star in 2021, wears the AI shades in her native New York City while wearing a zippered denim jacket.

(Ray-Ban X Meta)

“I’m in a really creative space right now, and the hands-free capture means I can stay fully present in the moment without ever having to pull out my phone,” Taylor noted. “Ray-Ban Meta glasses fit so naturally into my lifestyle that I have like ten different pairs so I can switch up my look, but always stay connected.”

The new Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), billed as the next evolution of the world’s number-one selling AI glasses, integrate Ray-Ban’s signature design with Meta’s technology. The latest version of the glasses boast up to twice the battery life, a 3K Ultra-Wide 12MP camera for Ultra HD video, and new Meta AI features including Hyperlapse, Slow Motion, and Live Translation. The high-tech shades are available in classic styles such as Wayfarer, Headliner, and Skyler, with new colorways including Shiny Cosmic Blue and Shiny Mystic Violet.