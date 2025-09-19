Ray-Ban Debuts Second-Generation Meta Glasses With Upgraded Features
Boasting longer battery life and new colorways from the A$AP Rocky-approved brand.
Ray-Ban’s tech-savvy takeover of your eyewear rotation just picked up some more steam, as the ocular giant debuts a new version of its Ray-Ban Meta frames.
Billed by Ray-Ban as “the world’s best-selling AI glasses,” the new Meta Gen 2 frames made their debut at Meta Connect. The new frames notably double the battery life of the innovative glasses (now featuring up to 8 hours of battery life), while 3K Ultra HD video capture also elevates design and performance even further, the company said.
Despite their sleek looks, the frames haven’t been without controversy, as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg ran into multiple on-stage glitches while showing off the frames at Meta Connect, DNYUZ reports. The company notes it has sold millions of units of its first-gen Meta frames, which graced the red carpet at the Met Gala and have notably been promoted in podcast and media appearances by Zuckerberg.
Elsewhere, the company has looked to the future in matters of silhouette and design, with brand ambassador and creative emissary A$AP Rocky debuting a trio of forward-thinking new frames at Paris Men’s Fashion Week earlier this summer, notably featuring “fluid, gravity-defying lines.” A$AP previously put his own spin on a new collection of Ray-Ban Puffer shades in vibrant colorways.
Instantly recognizable frame shapes like the Ray-Ban Wayfarer have been given the Meta Gen 2 treatment in the newest Ray-Ban Meta Collection, while the Skyler and Headliner frames offer sleek, circular design that Ray-Ban notes is particularly apt for day-to-night outings. The latest offering also delivers transitional lenses for extended wearability.
Among its new features, Ray-Ban notes the Gen 2 Meta frames charge to 50 percent in only 20 minutes, while video capture delivers a resolution with two times as many pixels as the first-edition offering. In total, the collection boasts 27 different color, frame shape and lens combinations. While no new technology appears foolproof, Ray-Ban is continuing to bet heavily on its tech-forward glasses, with the style points to match. The new Ray-Ban Meta frames are available starting at $379 online and in-store at Ray-Ban.