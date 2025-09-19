Ray-Ban Debuts Second-Generation Meta Glasses With Upgraded Features

Boasting longer battery life and new colorways from the A$AP Rocky-approved brand.

(Ray-Ban)

Ray-Ban’s tech-savvy takeover of your eyewear rotation just picked up some more steam, as the ocular giant debuts a new version of its Ray-Ban Meta frames.

(Ray-Ban)

Billed by Ray-Ban as “the world’s best-selling AI glasses,” the new Meta Gen 2 frames made their debut at Meta Connect. The new frames notably double the battery life of the innovative glasses (now featuring up to 8 hours of battery life), while 3K Ultra HD video capture also elevates design and performance even further, the company said.

(Ray-Ban)

Despite their sleek looks, the frames haven’t been without controversy, as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg ran into multiple on-stage glitches while showing off the frames at Meta Connect, DNYUZ reports. The company notes it has sold millions of units of its first-gen Meta frames, which graced the red carpet at the Met Gala and have notably been promoted in podcast and media appearances by Zuckerberg.

(Ray-Ban)

Elsewhere, the company has looked to the future in matters of silhouette and design, with brand ambassador and creative emissary A$AP Rocky debuting a trio of forward-thinking new frames at Paris Men’s Fashion Week earlier this summer, notably featuring “fluid, gravity-defying lines.” A$AP previously put his own spin on a new collection of Ray-Ban Puffer shades in vibrant colorways.

(Ray-Ban)

Instantly recognizable frame shapes like the Ray-Ban Wayfarer have been given the Meta Gen 2 treatment in the newest Ray-Ban Meta Collection, while the Skyler and Headliner frames offer sleek, circular design that Ray-Ban notes is particularly apt for day-to-night outings. The latest offering also delivers transitional lenses for extended wearability.

(Ray-Ban)

Among its new features, Ray-Ban notes the Gen 2 Meta frames charge to 50 percent in only 20 minutes, while video capture delivers a resolution with two times as many pixels as the first-edition offering. In total, the collection boasts 27 different color, frame shape and lens combinations. While no new technology appears foolproof, Ray-Ban is continuing to bet heavily on its tech-forward glasses, with the style points to match. The new Ray-Ban Meta frames are available starting at $379 online and in-store at Ray-Ban.