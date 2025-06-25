A$AP Rocky Launches Ray-Ban Puffer Shades & Oakley Taps Travis Scott as ‘Chief Visionary’

Two hip-hop superstars are taking on big creative roles at Ray-Ban and Oakley.

(Travis Scott wearing Oakley (left); A$AP Rocky in Ray-Bans (right). Photos: Courtesy of Luxxotica)

Fans of hip-hop and stylish eyewear, take note: Both Ray-Ban and Oakley are making moves, as A$AP Rocky drops a new take on the Wayfarer and Oakley enlists Travis Scott in a groundbreaking creative role.

(Ray-Ban/Courtesy of Luxxotica)

Both brands, each under the Luxxotica eyewear umbrella, are taking advantage of cultural clout and signature style in a big way, starting with A$AP Rocky’s latest twist on a Ray-Ban classic. Ray-Ban and Oakley are both taking the plunge with Meta-approved frames, with Oakley recently dropping AI-enhanced shades promoted by Patrick Mahomes and other sports stars.

Announced as Ray-Ban’s first-ever Creative Director in February, Rocky’s run of good luck continues after beating gun charges earlier this year, and follows on the heels of a spring Ray-Ban collection remixing the Clubmaster and Wayfarer. This time, the rapper/mogul’s new signature frames are available in seven fresh colorways, boasting a Harlem-shot campaign to match. The bulkier Waymaster Puffer are billed by the eyewear giant as “Rooted in Harlem. Designed for the world,” according to the campaign’s tagline.

(Ray-Ban/Courtesy of Luxxotica)

The chunky new frames, affordably priced at just over $200 via Ray-Ban and retailers like Sunglass Hut, are worn to great effect by a crew of local artists and neighbors, showcasing A$AP’s rise and vision, Ray-Ban said.

(Ray-Ban/Courtesy of Luxxotica)

Of the modern spin on a classic, where “hip-hop heritage collides with high fashion,” Ray-Ban noted that the frames in their vivid colors represent “a cultural moment, shaped by community and creative expression.”

The frames were sported by A$AP at the 2025 Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival, further broadening their cultural appeal.

(Oakley/Courtesy of Luxxotica)

In a related hip-hop power move, Oakley tapped longtime fan of the brand Travis Scott on the heels of his Circus Maximus tour. In his role as “Chief Visionary,” the California eyewear company notes that the “SICKO MODE” rapper will “reimagine eyewear, apparel, and more” in a multi-year creative role.

(Oakley x Cactus Jack/Courtesy of Luxxotica)

Scott is no stranger to the fashion world, teaming with Audemars Piguet in 2023 through his Cactus Jack brand to retool the iconic Royal Oak silhouette. One imagines the rap mogul will leave a similar mark on innovative Oakley shades, which he already frequently sports crisscrossing the globe on sold-out tour dates.

The partnership already kicked off in hyped fashion with a special Day Zero drop on Scott’s Cactus Jack online Web store earlier this week. From here, Scott will be given full access to Oakley’s classic roster of styles, at the same time helping guide the future of Oakley apparel and frames through his own personal on-stage preferences. The announcement comes as Oakley celebrates its 50th anniversary through a revamped take on iconic styles across the board.

(Cactus Jack x Oakley/Courtesy of Cactus Jack)

The rapper and the company also plan to introduce entirely new silhouettes and collaborative apparel, an exciting prospect for the chart-topping rapper. “I’m inspired by what people think can’t be done,” Scott said. “It’s about pushing culture and reworking ideas to see how far they can go,” adding that “Oakley’s design game is next level, and I had to be part of that.”