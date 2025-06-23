Oakley & Meta’s Performance AI Sunglasses Blend Sporty Style With Smart Technology

The AI glasses are being hyped by a global campaign starring three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé.

(Oakley x Meta)

Oakley and Meta just debuted a new line of Performance AI glasses designed to integrate advanced technology with athletic performance and lifestyle. The initial collection, the Oakley Meta HSTN, aims to empower athletes and fans alike with hands-free capabilities and real-time insights.

The high-tech shades drop merges the sporty sunglasses brand’s renowned design and optical expertise with Meta’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence and hardware, and are a continuation of Meta’s partnership with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, which previously launched the Ray-Ban Meta glasses that are now the world’s top-selling AI glasses. The Oakley Meta HSTN glasses notably feature a high-resolution camera for seamless Ultra HD video capture, open-ear speakers for immersive audio, and an IPX4 water-resistant rating, making them suitable for various outdoor activities.

The launch also features a new global campaign starring three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé, the superstar French forward for La Liga club Real Madrid.

“For 50 years, we’ve been pushing the boundaries of what is possible, obsessed with solving unsolved problems,” said Caio Amato, Global President of Oakley. “Together with Meta we are setting new bounds of reality—It is not only about pushing forward performance, but also about amplifying human potential as never before. And this is just the first chapter of a new era for sports.”

(Oakley x Meta)

A key highlight of the Oakley Meta HSTN is the integrated Meta AI, providing intelligent assistance on the go. For instance, the brand points out that golfers could receive instant wind information, demonstrating the practical application of AI in sports. The glasses also promise up to eight hours of battery life, ensuring extended use during training or events.

Beyond the technological advancements, the glasses incorporate Oakley’s proprietary PRIZM Lens Technology. This innovation is engineered to fine-tune vision, optimizing contrast and enhancing clarity across diverse lighting conditions, from bright sunshine to cloudy skies. This is meant to ensure that users not only capture their experiences but also perceive their environment with enhanced precision.

The Oakley Meta HSTN will be available in six distinct frame and lens color combinations, catering to a wide range of aesthetic preferences. A limited-edition version, featuring striking gold accents and 24K PRIZM Polar lenses, offers an exclusive option for early adopters. Pre-orders for the Limited-Edition Oakley Meta HSTN are set to begin on July 11, priced at $499. The broader collection will follow later this summer, with prices starting at $399.