Transform Your Bike Into a Drift-Destroying Snow Cycle With This Awesome DIY Kit

The Envo SnowBike Kit will keep you riding through the winter.
Author:
Publish date:
Envo Electric SnowBike Kit (3)

Snowbike conversions for motorcross aren't new, but the Envo SnowBike Kit transforms any mountain bike into a miniature, drift-destroying snowmobile. 

Envo Electric SnowBike Kit (4)

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company claims that it's the first to bring a "pedal-assisted electric snow bicycle" to the public after engineering, prototyping, testing revisions, and obtaining approval for marketing. That said, Envo does warn that this is a preliminary DIY product for earlier adopters who need some mechanical know-how to assemble the various components. 

Envo Electric SnowBike Kit (2)

A bogie made from CNC-machined parts can accommodate different sizes of bicycle frames. Wrapped around the bogie is the V-treaded, Kevlar-reinforced rubber snow track, which is capable of generating 220 pounds of traction and functioning on up to a 20-percent grade slope. Up front is a snowboard attached to the fork. 

Envo Electric SnowBike Kit (3)

Power comes from a 48V battery pack with Panasonic and LG cells that delivers 1200W (just over 1.6 mechanical hp)to a brushless DC hub motor for instant acceleration and a max speed of about 12.5 mph. The unit will run for an hour unassisted on a full charge, or four hours with continuous pedal-assist. 

The throttle is actuated with a switch mounted on the handlebars alongside an E-Assist display with readings for trip duration, distance, speed, temperature and battery level. A particularly cool piece of technology are the pedal assist sensors, which can tell the motor to provide a boost depending on the selected assist level (0-5).

The Envo Electric SnowBike Kit is available to purchase now for $2158.83 online

No image description

Image handout of Gal Gadot from "Keeping Up With The Joneses."
Entertainment

Gal Gadot to Star in James Bond-Style Action Movie Series from 'The Old Guard' Creator Greg Rucka

bell-ross-cyberskull-1
Style

Bell & Ross Cyber Skull Watch Is a Deadly Cool Timepiece

Envo Electric SnowBike Kit Promo
Gear

Transform Your Bike Into a Drift-Destroying Snow Cycle With This Awesome DIY Kit

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey Snowflake Vault Promo
Food & Drink

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey To Auction Off Rare 'Snowflake' Single Malt Bottles

kaley-cuoco-promo
Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Talks About Being Coached For 'First True Sex Scene' in HBO's 'The Flight Attendant'

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Promo
Rides

Ford Unveils Speedy 2021 Mach-E Mustang GT Performance Edition

ROTIMI MAXIM 1200 630 copy
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 12: Rotimi

amber-heard-aquaman-2
Entertainment

'Aquaman 2' Petition Against Amber Heard Tops 1.6 Million Signatures

Nate Robinson Knockout Promo
Sports

Cannabis Brand Peddles 'Night Night Nate' Marijuana Pack Inspired By Nate Robinson