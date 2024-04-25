First Look: Randolph Is Living Large With New XL Sunglasses Collection

Large and in charge.

(Photo: Randolph)

Randolph, the Massachusetts-based eyewear brand that has supplied the U.S. Military with aviator sunglasses since 1982, is going big with its latest product launch.

The new XL Collection aims to accommodate Randolph’s beefiest eyewear aficionados with XL Aviator and XL Concorde sunglasses. The oversized frames boast an expansive 150mm width and 150mm temple tips, making them the biggest Aviator and Concorde frames ever made by Randolph, which has been crafting military-grade shades since 1973.

(Photo: Randolph)

Randolph decided to pull the trigger on launching XL frames after fielding customer requests for a bigger option than the brand’s already generously proportioned Large size. The Concorde frames in the XL Collection notably feature Randolph’s signature bayonet-style temple tips, a design flourish previously offered only in the Aviator model.

(Photo: Randolph)

The eyewear company is playing up its Made-In-USA bonafides by promoting the XL collection with images featuring giant sunglasses juxtaposed on larger-than-life American landscapes, including the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone, Dry Tortugas and Acadia national parks.

Randolph, which recently collaborated on capsule collections with Todd Snyder and Brooklyn Circus, is also set to further lean into its mil-spec heritage with an upcoming Class A Eyewear Collection inspired by each military branch’s formal uniforms.

(Photo: Randolph)

The XL Aviator and Concorde frames in the Randolph XL Collection are available in a variety of finishes and lens combinations and come in an embossed hard case with a protective microfiber pouch. They’re available now for $249 to $389 per pair.