Gibson Guitars Unveils Slash-Approved ‘Jessica’ Les Paul

The Slash-inspired Gibson coincides with the Guns N’ Roses guitarist’s blues covers album, “Orgy of the Damned.”

(Gibson)

A rock legend who needs no introduction similarly deserves a guitar in the same manner, right? That’s the idea behind the latest Gibson Guitars release, a nod to iconic axman Slash of Guns N’ Roses.

(Gibson)

The Slash “Jessica” Les Paul Standard from Gibson was designed closely with Slash himself, a tribute to the top hat-favoring rocker’s preferred stage guitar for three decades. And while it’s got stylish looks aplenty, it also delivers plenty of premium sound.

Slash’s original “Jessica” guitar has been on the road with him since 1988, and remains a touring companion to this day.

(Gibson)

In fact, the original Jessica is a factory second and one of two guitars that Gibson sent to Slash in the 1980s. As if that wasn’t iconic enough, the guitar was used heavily on Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite for Destruction, along with some tracks from the Use Your Illusion era.

(Gibson)

As to the new model, Gibson notes that it features a “three-piece plain maple top on a non-weight-relieved mahogany body and a mahogany neck with a 50s Vintage neck profile.”

“I take a lot of guitars out on the road, but this still has a very specific sound compared to all the other Les Pauls I have out there,” Slash said in a statement.

(Gibson)

A Honey Burst finish with a red back nods to the refinishing process Slash used for his original “Jessica” model, while his signature sits on the truss rod cover. Slash’s “Skully” logo also adorns the rear of the headstock. Gibson also notes that Schaller strap locks come pre-installed on the handsome, hard-rocking piece.

(Gibson)

A Slash guitar pick, a Gibson leather strap, a multi-tool and a blank truss rod cover round out the exclusive, stylish and amped-up guitar offering. Only a choice few guitars (in this case, a Les Paul) can stand up to the towering heights of a rock legend, but if first looks are any indication, the latest from Gibson is a fitting tribute to Slash himself.

In related Slash news, he recorded a version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well” with country star Chris Stapleton on vocals, the second single off Slash’s upcoming blues covers album Orgy of the Damned. The album also features tracks with Slash backed by Brian Johnson, Billy Gibbons, Chris Robinson, Demi Lovato, Gary Clark Jr. and Iggy Pop.

Listen to the new song in the video above.



