Hamilton Debuts Hand-Wound Intra-Matic Chronograph H

Powered by the specially-developed Hamilton caliber H-51, this striking chrono will remind watch geeks that moments are just as important as minutes.

The best watches on the market embody more than just a stylish addition to your ensemble. Take the newly launched Hamilton Intra-Matic Chronograph H, a hand-wound chrono watch that’s so much more than what’s visible on the surface.

The Chronograph H features an entirely new hand-wound Hamilton caliber H-51 movement with a power reserve of 60 hours -- that’s one way to reinvent yourself as an iconic watch brand.

Hamilton watches have been instantly recognizable for decades, the kind of watch your father or grandfather probably wore when only the best would do. It’s fitting, then, that the Hamilton Intra-Matic plays off the Hamilton Chronograph A and B, a 1968 offering that served as a driving source of inspiration for this new launch.

It’s nicely size at 40mm, more than suitable for most wrists, and the fact that you’ll need to hand-wind it every so often is but another elegant, lost art that makes this watch enjoyable and enviable in its own right.

It’s part of the legendary watchmaker’s American Classics line, which calls back to lauded styles of days gone by. And naturally, the Intra-Matic Chronograph H is but one of the stunning Hamilton watches we’ve got our eyes on as of late. If you pick it up for yourself, plenty of people will be coveting your new timepiece, too.

Pricing starts at an agreeable $2,045 for the Hamilton Intra-Matic Chronograph, which isn’t all that bad when you consider the years and years of wear you’re getting for your investment.

Ensuring this watch is as eye-catching and visually striking as possible is also something the Hamilton team kept in mind. You’ve got your pick between a white dial and crisp black sub-dials, or the reverse. And the strap options are suited for a modern man on the move: Take your pick between a stainless steel mesh bracelet or a black leather strap for refined, sporty style.

We could see this watch standing out stylishly and elegantly beneath the cuff of an Oxford shirt and a Harrington jacket on spring road trips. We could also see this watch holding its own with a breezy slub cotton polo and tan chinos for a relaxing patio cocktail hour. The choice is yours.