Hamilton's Bigger, Badder Khaki Field Watch Gets Automatic Chronograph Upgrade

Hamilton's latest Khaki Field watch is now bigger and more complex, but the rugged timepiece is still ready to battle the elements.

Hamilton sought to combine the U.S. Army-Navy Excellence in Production award-winning legacy of its storied wartime watches with a modern movement in creating the Khaki Field Automatic Chronograph, or "Auto Chrono" for short.

The stainless steel case is swollen to 44mm, up from the 38mm sizing seen recently used for Khaki Field's "Mechanical Bronze" variant.

The nickeled hands are filled with Super-LumiNova's Old Radium pigment, which gives off a retro tritium glow during the day but goes yellow-green at night, according to Keep the Time. To further increase readability, the numerals and hour markers are raised .35mm above the all-black dial.

Hamilton's H-21 caliber automatic with a 60-hour power reserve allow wearers to keep track of time tables throughout a daily excursion across three subdials, with stopwatch timing for up to 12 hours.

The Khaki Field Automatic Chronograph also sports an especially hardcore feature in its "bund"-style nubuck leather khaki green strap, which adds a layer of material in between the wrist and caseback to keep your wrist comfortable even in extreme cold or heat.

Priced at $1,745, the Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Chrono goes on sale soon—sign up for email alerts here.