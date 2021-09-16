September 16, 2021

Hamilton's Bigger, Badder Khaki Field Watch Gets Automatic Chronograph Upgrade

Military-spec style for the win.
Author:
Publish date:
Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Chronograph (2)

Hamilton's latest Khaki Field watch is now bigger and more complex, but the rugged timepiece is still ready to battle the elements. 

Hamilton sought to combine the U.S. Army-Navy Excellence in Production award-winning legacy of its storied wartime watches with a modern movement in creating the Khaki Field Automatic Chronograph, or "Auto Chrono" for short. 

The stainless steel case is swollen to 44mm, up from the 38mm sizing seen recently used for Khaki Field's "Mechanical Bronze" variant

Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Chronograph (1)

The nickeled hands are filled with Super-LumiNova's Old Radium pigment, which gives off a retro tritium glow during the day but goes yellow-green at night, according to Keep the Time. To further increase readability, the numerals and hour markers are raised .35mm above the all-black dial. 

Hamilton's H-21 caliber automatic with a 60-hour power reserve allow wearers to keep track of time tables throughout a daily excursion across three subdials, with stopwatch timing for up to 12 hours. 

Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Chronograph (3)

The Khaki Field Automatic Chronograph also sports an especially hardcore feature in its "bund"-style nubuck leather khaki green strap, which adds a layer of material in between the wrist and caseback to keep your wrist comfortable even in extreme cold or heat.  

Priced at $1,745, the Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Chrono goes on sale soon—sign up for email alerts here

No image description

HAV Airlander 10 Promo
Rides

This Meme-Worthy 'Flying Bum' Will Be World's Largest Aircraft

8K-Ultra-HDmain-extreme
Gear

LG’s New 325-Inch 8K TV Covers Entire Wall and Costs $1.7 Million

Rimowa Rihanna Promo
Gear

Rihanna, Lebron James, Roger Federer and Patti Smith Headline New Rimowa Luggage Campaign

spacex-inspiration-4-launch-GettyImages-1340608745
News

Watch Elon Musk's SpaceX Launch First All Civilian Crew Into Orbit

Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Chronograph Promo
Gear

Hamilton's Bigger, Badder Khaki Field Watch Gets Automatic Chronograph Upgrade

Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers Promo
Sports

Ben Simmons is Leaving Philly—How To Bet On What Team Will Suffer Him Next

Nicki Minaj Promo
News

Nicki Minaj's Wild COVID Vaccine Claims Debunked by Dr. Anthony Fauci

Urban Aeronautics Cityhawk Promo
Rides

Urban Aeronautics 'CityHawk' Is World's First Hydrogen-Powered eVTOL Vehicle

Norm Macdonald Promo
Entertainment

Remembering Norm Macdonald: Adam Sandler, Conan O'Brien, Jim Carrey and More Salute Comedy Legend