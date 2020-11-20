Rev Up Your Audio Game with Lamborghini x Master & Dynamic Headphones

The supercar maker teams with premium audio brand on two new models emblazoned with the Raging Bull logo.

Your next listening experience is going to put you in the driver’s seat in a speedy, refined and crystal-clear way: Trust us on that, because NYC-based audio brand Master & Dynamic just teamed up with Lamborghini on a stylish new line of headphones and earphones.

It makes perfect sense that two brands obsessed with only the finest would put their collective minds together to update two Master & Dynamic styles that are sure to please both those who love iconic rides and those who love excellent sound quality.

The Master & Dynamic x Lamborghini partnership takes both the MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones and MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones and finetunes them in a way that’s so precise, it could only be done with the help of the Italian supercar maker.

Each offering makes use of both striking colorways and classic Lamborghini touches, specifically by way of Alcantara® in the headphone varieties. The Italian technical material is used throughout Lambo interiors, making for a unique pair of headphones that celebrate the best of the best in design.

The earphones draw design inspiration from Lamborghini’s classic finishes, and it’s equally fitting that the partnership focuses on the most crisp sound quality in the business. Three colorways provide highly distinctive style, as does the use of the Lamborghini “Y” motif on each style.

“Sound resonates with Lamborghini: the peerless noise/rumble of a Lamborghini aspirated engine has a highly sensory and emotive appeal,” said Katia Bassi, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

The models themselves should be every bit as high-quality as you’d expect from both Master & Dynamic and Lamborghini, with investment-level price tags to match (the headphones retail for $549 and the earphones will sell for $349). Each item is available via both Master & Dynamic and Lamborghini's webstores.

The next time you want sound quality that makes you second-guess everything else you’ve been listening to, get headphones that’ll rev up your listening experience from Lamborghini and Master & Dynamic.