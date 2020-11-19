The Lamborghini Huracan STO Is a Legit Race Car for the Road

Lamborghini

The already-racy Lamborghini Huracan has been infused with track-bred DNA to create a Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) edition of the Italian exotic brand's entry-level supercar.

It still rumbles with a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 producing 631 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, good for a three-second zero-to-60 mph time and a top speed of 192 mph. But several components are borrowed from two race cars—the one-off Huracan Super Trofeo EVO and 24 Hours of Daytona-winning Huracan GT3 EVO—to maximize efficiency on a track day outing.

Up front is a "cofango," a combination of the Italian words for hood and fender. Unifying these parts into one piece increases airflow to the rear engine, directs airflow to the rear diffuser, and reduces pressure within the wheelhouse to increase downforce. A NACA air intake integrated into the back fender and a hood scoop over the V12 help feed its combustion chambers as well.

Meanwhile, the Huracan's aerodynamics are significantly improved by the addition of a "shark fin" that keeps the rear from kicking out in the corners and a manual, single-slotted wing that can be adjusted for different track conditions and driving styles.

These tweaks reportedly make a huge difference—Lamborghini claims that "airflow efficiency" is improved by 37 percent over the Huracan Performante, while generated downforce is up 53 percent. It's also nearly 100 pounds lighter, thanks to a new carbon fiber "sandwich" layering technique borrowed from the aerospace industry. Lambo also went to work on the interior, swapping the carpets and floor panels for carbon fiber pieces.

Slowing quickly for corners is just as important as speeding up on the straights, so the Huracan STO is fitted with a proper set of F1-derived, large-diamter Brembo CCM-R (Carbon Ceramic Material-Race) disc brakes that improve stopping power by 25 percent.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO is scheduled to hit dealerships in 2021 with a $327,838 sticker, about $65,000 more than the base car. Track tech ain't cheap.