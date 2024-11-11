Leica’s Cine Play Projector Channels Movie Theater Experience Virtually Anywhere

A 14-pound portable powerhouse for anytime, anywhere viewing.

(Leica)

Bigger isn’t necessarily always better: When it comes to the Leica Cine Play, a dialed-down size and Bauhaus-inspired design can actually get the job for high-quality viewing just about anywhere you can dream up.

The Leica Cine Play portable projector boasts all the trappings one might expect from Leica, purveyors of special-edition cameras with the likes of Hodinkee. Suffice to say, the company knows a thing or two about the viewing experience, starting with its Leica Summicron zoom lens, with the capacity to expand screen size anywhere from 65 to 300 inches.

The Cine Play provides 4K resolution through 3,000 ANSI lumens, all in a one-piece aluminum design that’s small enough to rest on a tabletop. And yet, the compact design still boasts Dolby Vision® resolution capability and Leica’s own Image Optimization technology.

It does all this while weighing a mere 14 pounds, although the option to add an additional floor stand bolsters its capability for other viewing situations. Leica says its portable design is amplified through “rich, top-of-the-line optics and bold, powerful sound,” plus helpful added features like AirPlay and Bluetooth capability.

A contrast ratio of up to 1500:1 delivers exceptional picture quality, and Leica outfitted the projector with its own integrated automatic alignment function for seamless viewing no matter the setting.

The one-piece aluminum body is complemented by a glass front and aluminum rear panel (a far cry from old-school projectors), with a design that Leica said echoes the “perfect blend of style, function, and responsible innovation.”

RGB lasers further render a clearer, cleaner picture, and built-in Watt speakers should reliably deliver cinema-quality sound. And although it’s designed with wireless capability, the Cine Play 1 can also be plugged in at home for a superior projection upgrade. The design, with all its bells and whistles, has certainly proven popular: Would-be buyers can sign up for E-mail notifications to get more info on this groundbreaking $3,795 projector.