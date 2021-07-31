Master & Dynamic MWO8 'True Sport' Earbuds Feature Kevlar Case and Wireless Charging

Master & Dynamic

For all those times you’ve considered buying other earphones, or perhaps for all the time you’ve wasted fumbling around with corded headphones, consider Master & Dynamic’s MW08 True Sport Earphones a perfect solution to a common problem.

If you want a listening experience that’s deeper, richer and more nuanced, Master & Dynamic delivers. The NYC-based premium audio company has an eye for design, quality and luxurious touches, all distilled down into subtle products that deserve a second (or third) glance.

The MW08 True Sport Headphones are made for the man on the move, with impeccable performance and exacting specifications you might typically find in studio-quality headphones, not workout-oriented earphones.

Keep these luxurious earphones charged on the go with a Kevlar fiber wireless charging case, and don’t worry about damaging them during training. They’re made with shatter-resistant sapphire glass, all the better for added durability in extreme conditions.

The sapphire glass creates a sleek and eye-catching metallic finish, which, if you ask us, is a step up from the rest of the industry. Beryllium acoustic drivers deliver the remarkably warm sound for which Master & Dynamic is known, something that’s typically hard to achieve in smaller listening devices.

External aluminum antennas deliver a wide range of Bluetooth connectivity (up to 100 feet or 30 meters from the source). Hybrid Active Noise-Cancellation and 2 Ambient Listening modes filter out unwelcome sounds and background noise so you can keep your head on a swivel on trail runs or through road races.

And while some earphones can be a bit uncomfortable, Master & Dynamic appears to have solved that problem handily through memory foam ear tips. The icing on the cake might just be the four visually striking color combinations available for the MW08 True Sport Earphones.

If there’s a similar set of earphones on the market that checks all the same boxes as the latest and greatest from Master & Dynamic, well, we’re listening closely. For the time being, nothing tops these slick workout earphones. $349