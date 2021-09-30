September 30, 2021

MB&F's New Panda Luxury Watch Benefits a Good Cause

This panda bear-shaped bauble is one of a kind.
Author:
Publish date:
MB&F Panda (4)

Instead of jet engines and monster clocks, avant-garde watch brand MB&F looked to a softer inspiration for its latest mind-bogglingly complex timepiece: the panda bear.

Instead of designing a new model from the ground up, MB&F started with the HM10 Bulldog. The rounded body already loosely resembled the shape of the black and white bear's face, even more so when treated with black and white lacquer. 

The look really comes together with the addition of Panda "body parts," if you will. Black titanium ears top the sapphire dome, while the straps are colored to look like the bamboo-loving creature's stout legs. 

MB&F Panda (5)

Beneath the glass, two black aluminum time-display domes dominate the dial in reference to the white face-black counter combos that are already referred to as "panda dials" elsewhere in the watchmaking world. 

Located within the dome's lower hemisphere are "teeth" that cleverly serve as a power reserve indicator. Fully closed mouth? That tells you that the Panda needs a windup. If its while teeth are on full display, that means 45 hours of mainspring life.

MB&F Panda (2)

The one-off MB&F Panda will be offered at Only Watch, a charity timepiece auction featuring pieces from other venerated brands like Montblanc, Patek Philippe, and Tag Heuer. Virtually all of the funds raised go towards treating and curing neuromuscular diseases. 

Being an one-of-a-kind MB&F, the Panda will likely hit a six-figure bid. 

No image description

MB&F Panda Promo
Gear

MB&F's New Panda Luxury Watch Benefits a Good Cause

just now
Aerial view of Dubai prominently featuring Burj Khalifa.
Travel

This Stunning Photo Book Takes You Inside the Wonders of Dubai

55 minutes ago
Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving Promo
Sports

How Will Bettors and Oddsmakers Handicap the NBA's Unvaccinated?

59 minutes ago
dave-chappelle-the-closer
Entertainment

Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Disney+ in October

1 hour ago
No Time to Die Promo
Entertainment

'No Time to Die' First Reactions: Critics Love Bond 25

18 hours ago
getty-images-will-smith-jada-pinkett-halle-berry
Entertainment

Will Smith Wanted a 'Harem' Including Halle Berry During Marriage Crisis With Jada Pinkett Smith

20 hours ago
Wild Turkey Master's Keep One Promo
Food & Drink

Wild Turkey ‘Master's Keep One’ Bourbon Is a 101-Proof Special Edition

23 hours ago
1993 Jaguar XJ220 Promo
Rides

This Super Rare Jaguar XJ220 Is the Most Expensive Ever Sold

Sep 29, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Quarterback Derek Carr Promo
Sports

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

Sep 29, 2021