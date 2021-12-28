Naval Watch Pays Tribute to British Royal Army With Latest Military-Style Timepiece

This tough timepiece blends sleek, mil-spec design with modern innovation.

(Naval Watch)

There’s something to be said for curating a collection of luxury watches packed with bells and whistles, but every so often, it doesn’t hurt to wear a dependable, affordable field watch on your wrist. That’s the idea behind the Naval Watch Mil.-03 Watch, a play off the hard-wearing watches taken into grueling conditions by the British Royal Army.

Like so many other menswear staples, be it the humble t-shirt or a durable pair of cotton twill chinos, the modern field watch was such a crucial part of a soldier’s life that it eventually made its way into civilian circles, too.

This particular military watch from Japan’s Naval Watch adds a dash of retro style to go along with rugged appeal, perfect if you’re looking for a timepiece you can wear with nearly anything.

Boasting a case made with 316L stainless steel, the widely accepted standard in the industry for tough watch cases, this subtly stylish timepiece also boasts an inexpensive but reliable Swiss quartz movement. Every second counts out in the field and in your own life (it could be the difference between making or missing your morning train, after all).

(Naval Watch)

The crisply designed, easy-to-read dial, another homage to British military watches, is outfitted with LumiNova dial markings for legibility in extreme conditions. The slightly larger 38mm case diameter amps things up from the size of watches typically worn decades ago, another modern improvement designed to make this watch feel right at home when worn with everything from an Oxford shirt to a pocket tee and jeans.

The Mil.-03 Watch is also water-rated to 165 feet, more than adequate for daily work and adventures at sea and back on land. As if that wasn’t enough, take your pick from classic nylon watch strap options in neutral colors like olive (our personal favorite), black or grey.

Again, each option should prove reliable and stylish when worn with casual picks (like a thermal shirt and joggers) or more straightforward daily ensembles (like a henley, a shawl cardigan and faded blue denim).

This new iteration retails for under $100, a jaw-dropping price when you factor in the toughness and wearability of this classically designed 38mm military watch. Sometimes, simple and stylish trumps luxury and intricate design, as with the latest release from Naval Watch. Adventure awaits when wearing this rugged military watch.