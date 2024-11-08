Porsche Design X HEAD Honor The 911 Turbo With Mountain-Ready Ski Collection

Celebrating five decades of the legendary Porsche 911.

(Porsche Design)

There’s the need for speed out on the open road, and the need for speed on the slopes: The new Porsche Design x HEAD Ski Collection hits on the right notes for a bit of both, and then some.

The A-to-Z offering includes three lightning-fast pairs of technically advanced skis, plus an entire collection of streamlined outerwear, goggles, poles and slope-ready accessories. It’s a luxe offering that’s at once both apres-ski-focused and ready for a long day of tearing up powder on the mountains.

Of the offering, Porsche Design noted the collection touches on “technical excellence, uncompromising performance, and a passion for speed,” while the offering of ski gear, outerwear and more pays tribute to five decades of excellence for the Porsche 911 Turbo.

The sleek DNA of HEAD skis meets in the middle with Porsche Design, as both companies were “influenced by the multifaceted history of the legendary 911 Turbo sports car” in designing the latest collaboration.

Other recent, enviable Porsche Design offerings include a seriously luxurious, high-end espresso machine and a limited-edition Porsche Design x Hodinkee Chronograph 1 watch. The ski offerings from this latest release are particularly eye-catching, including a tartan-patterned set of skis and a silver pairing that nods to the very first 1974 Turbo.

The ski offerings include the racing-focused 7 Series and the all-mountain 8 Series, each built with streamlined DNA and exceptional touches only HEAD and Porsche Design could dream up.

Of the 7 Series in particular (which retails for $2,425), Porsche Design said the set “handles curves like a sports car,” while the 8 Series (also retailing for $2,425) “works well in varying snow conditions thanks to its power and dynamics.” For those itching to get out on the slopes this season, the collection is available now at specialist retailers, Porsche Centers and Porsche Design Stores, as well as online at Porsche Design.