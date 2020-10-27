Porsche Design and Acer Create Custom Carbon Fiber Laptop With New Intel Evo Processor - Maxim

Porsche Design and Acer Create Carbon Fiber Laptop With New Intel Evo Processor

Porsche Design x Acer Laptop (3)

An ultra-thin Acer laptop with a brand new processor is the latest product to get a racy makeover by Porsche's lifestyle branch.

Porsche Design x Acer Laptop (5)

Following the German marque's recent collab with Puma is the Porsche Design Acer Book RS. We aren't exactly sure what the Racing Sport moniker is supposed to denote in this context, but the liberal use of black carbon fiber for the unibody-hinged cover is definitely borrowed from the auto industry, where the high-strength, low-weight material is widely used in the bodies of sports cars. Even when paired with a diamond-cut, CNC-machined chassis, the entire unit clocks in at 2.76 pounds and .63 inches thick. 

Porsche Design x Acer Laptop (4)

Porsche Design's other major contribution to the project is a luxe "Travelpack" consisting of a Ecco Palermo XA leather travel pouch, a notebook sleeve fashioned from water repellant 1680D fabric that doubles as a mousepad, and a carbon fiber-clad, Bluetooth-enabled mouse. 

Porsche Design x Acer Laptop (2)

In terms of hardware, the laptop is specced similarly to the Acer Swift 5, which is one of the tech industry's first to get the premium looks and performance of Intel Evo. The new platform is built around the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and a NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU with 16 GB of RAM. 

Acer-Porsche-Design-Acer-Book-RS-AP714-51-High_03

Other key features include a 14-inch touchscreen covered with a layer of antimicrobial glass, dual copper heat pipes for cooling, a 17-hour battery with 30-minute fast-charging capability, an embedded fingerprint scanner, and an array of ports (USB-C, Thunderbolt 4 and USB3.2 Gen 2). 

Porsche Design x Acer Laptop (1)

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS is available to pre-order online now for a whopping $2,450, with the first deliveries going out in mid-December. The Acer Swift 5 will cost $999 when it arrives in November. 

