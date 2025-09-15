Porsche X Head Collab On 911 Targa-Inspired Ski Collection

The German marque is taking its speedy brand from the Autobahn to the Alps.

(Porsche/Head)

An RWD 911 may be required to hibernate for the winter in all-season areas, but that doesn’t mean that one can’t still experience a downhill brand of Porsche performance and speed in the interim before spring. Once again, the German marque is teaming up with revered ski maker Head, this time pegging the new limited-edition planks to the 911 Targa, the uniquely rigid convertible featuring a fixed roll bar behind the seats that was conceived as the world’s first “safety cabriolet.”

(Porsche/Head)

Thankfully, instead of fixing some bizarre piece of carbon fiber onto the skis, the namesake element is merely alluded to in the form of their silhouette, which looks like a Targa bar, and the metallic color located behind the bindings.

(Porsche/Head)

There are two models to choose from. The Porsche 7 Series is a high-performance ski designed for groomed slopes. Inspired by Giant Slalom racing, the ski’s 70-millimeter center width is designed feel sleek and sporty. For all-mountain skiers, the Porsche 8 Series features an heftier, more dynamic 88-millimeter center width to more easily take on a wide range of snow conditions.

Both models are equipped with a cutting-edge EMC (Energy Management Circuit) technology. This system channels kinetic energy through a resistor and a Graphene carbon layer, creating electricity that’s then used to filter out negative vibrations, thereby providing more stability and better edge grip on the snow.

(Porsche/Head)

The collection also includes the Protector PR 13 GW binding, which uses Full Heel Release technology to offer consistent release values in forward and backward falls, reducing strain on the knees and ligaments. Complementing the skis are Porsche Carbon Ski Poles with an aerodynamic grip and a lightweight design, along with a durable Porsche Ski Bag.

The Porsche-branded downhill thrills don’t stop at the skis. Two helmets are also being rolled out for the season, headlined by the the Porsche Radar 5K Photo Mips helmet, which features a photochromic visor that adapts to lighting conditions. Meanwhile, the Porsche Faero EXP Mips helmet uses a hybrid shell construction and Mips Integra TX system to reduce rotational movements during a fall. The collection is rounded out with the Porsche Neves Sunscreen ski goggles, which have an automatic lens tinting feature. Separately, Porsche also teamed up with Norwegian outdoor brand Norrøna on a free-ride inspired line of gear, including a Gore-Tex hooded and insulated shell jacket and pants.

(Porsche/Norrøna)

Every piece from Porsche’s wintery collection will be available at shop.porsche.com in November 2025.