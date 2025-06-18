S.T. Dupont Fires Up Fender Guitar-Inspired Luxury Lighter Collection

A collectible lighter line sparked by the ancient Japanese art form of kintsugi.

(S.T. Dupont x Fender)

To strum a chord on a Fender guitar or unleash the flame of an elegant S.T. Dupont lighter is to experience an immediate difference in the details: The two are once again celebrating that blend of excellence with a rock n’roll edge in an exclusive S.T. Dupont x Fender Collection.

Debuting today in the United States, the second offering of the S.T. Dupont x Fender draws direct inspiration from Fender’s flagship store in Tokyo’s bustling Harajuku district, bringing the worlds of music and of fine craftsmanship together seamlessly.

(S.T. Dupont x Fender)

A lineup of intricate lighters showcases the craft of Dupont, known for groundbreaking collaborations with visionaries like Casablanca Paris and the horologists at Franck Muller. The new offering pays homage to Fender’s iconic guitar models like the Stratocaster, at the same time celebrating the Japanese art of kintsugi, which uses lacquer and powdered gold to repair broken porcelain.

(S.T. Dupont x Fender)

Both a mysterious art form and a practical way to lend new life to treasured objects, S.T. Dupont notes that kintsugi “is also a philosophy embracing imperfections and turning them into strengths—a mindset that aligns perfectly withS.T. Dupont’s values and its traditional craft of applying gold dust by hand.”

In addition to the collection’s Ligne 2 lighters (offered in a “Black and Gold” and “Blue and Gold” series), the latest S.T. Dupont x Fender offering also touches on elegant yet edgy Line D Eternity pens, a luxe ashtray and a stylish, memorable cigar cutter.

(S.T. Dupont x Fender)

Of the sleek lighter and Line D writing instruments (all refined and eye-catching in their own right) Dupont notes that the company’s “goldsmithing expertise strikes a new chord in this collection” by looking to the strings, neck and body of a Fender guitar for clean design lines.

(S.T. Dupont x Fender)

The “Black and Gold” Collection nods to the famed black Fender Stratocaster, while the complementary blue and gold collection pays tribute to Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and the legendary rocker’s Fender Mustang as seen to great acclaim in the music video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

The instantly recognizable music video and instantly recognizable Fender guitar tone might seem to make for unlikely bedfellows with the luxe trappings of S.T. Dupont’s famed smoking accessories and everyday carry essentials. And yet, the “perfectly rhythmic collaboration” strikes the right chords as it celebrates craft and delicate artistry inherent in building the world’s best pens and guitars.

(S.T. Dupont x Fender)

As S.T. Dupont notes of the partnership (seemingly unlikely on the surface), “the result is a unique tribute to artisanal expertise and the skilled hands of master craftsmen.” To make this unique story of craftsmanship a part of your daily rituals, head to S.T. Dupont, where prices for the S.T. Dupont x Fender Collection range from $345 to $2,195.