Samsung Launches First Curved Gaming Monitor With Mini LED Tech

Samsung isn't resting on its laurels after last year's buzzy launch of the Odyssey G9, a hefty high-def monitor that's described as the "ultimate gamer's accessory" by multiple outlets.

Instead, the electronics is introducing an improved version dubbed the Odyssey G9 Neo with Quantum Mini LEDs, the same types of tiny light-emitting diodes featured in Samsung's 4K and 8K TVs.

Enhanced gradation increases the difference between the darkest darks and lightest lights across 2,049 dimming zones, with peak brightness clocking in a 2,000 nits. For comparison's sake, most smartphones and laptops fall in the 200-300-nit range, according to Digital Trends.

While the screen boasts intense luminosity and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, Samsung reports that the 1000R curvature was awarded TUV Rheinland's Eye Comfort certificate.

Returning features include the ultra-wide 49-inch diagonal length in a 32:9 aspect ratio, a blistering 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for adaptive synchronization from top graphics cards manufacturers like Nvidia and AMD.

Provided a large enough desk, the Odyssey G9 Neo can serve as the hallmark addition to a gaming setup, with a glossy white exterior and a 52-color customizable light system with five effects.

“We are constantly listening to gamers to better understand how they play and how monitors can elevate their game,” said Samsung Electronics executive Mark Quiroz in a statement announcing the newly-improved gaming monitor.

“The introduction of the Neo G9’s Quantum Mini-LED display is a result of that, as it delivers an unparalleled and immersive, state-of-the-art experience that points the way to the future of gaming.”

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 with Quantum Mini LED is available to preorder now for $2,500 and ahead of the first deliveries on August 9.