Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor Is Now Available to Preorder

Samsung's massive Odyssey G9 gaming computer monitor, which first debuted at CES 2020, is now available to preorder ahead of the first shipments in July.

Dubbed "the ultimate gamer's accessory" by Hypebeast, the 49-inch screen boasts a purpose-built design that aims to totally immerse users in virtual battlefields, race tracks and other adrenaline-spiking environments.

Notable specs include a 32:9 aspect ratio across two 27-inch panels, dual-quad HD resolution, a 240-Hz refresh frame rate that's up to four times as fast as that of traditional monitors, a 1000R-rated concave curvature degree that matches the human eye, and a one-millisecond gray-to-gray response time.

Other high-end features that previously incorporated into Samsung's 4K screens like the 75-inch "Terrace" outdoor TV are also present in the Odyssey G9. Samsung's proprietary QLED 8K picture quality with Quantum Dot technology promises to create more vivid hues with 125 percent more color space as compared to sRGB, while Infinity Core custom lighting can render multiple colors and patterns.

Priced at a cool $1,699.99, the Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor can be pre-ordered online before the first models are shipped by July 13.

If that price is too steep, a smaller Odyssey G7 model with some of the same features is available to preorder with 32- and 27-inch displays for $799.99 and $699.99, respectively.