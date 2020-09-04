Samsung's 'The Premiere' Projector Displays 130 Inches of Brilliant 4K Video

Samsung

Samsung's The Premiere joins "The Terrace" 4K outdoor TV and "The Frame" art-displaying TV as the new flagship product in the South Korean electronics company's lineup of entertainment devices designed to mesh with home decor.

Samsung

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Available in 120-inch or 120-inch models, The Premiere is a compact, ultra-short throw 4K projector, meaning that it can be placed inches from a wall or screen. It's also the world’s first projector with HDR10+ capability. The device's triple-laser technology delivers contrast details, bright and dark scenes with a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens. Built-in woofers and a surround-sound-mimicking Acoustic Beam also keep the package small while providing ample home audio.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Samsung

The Premiere also boasts Filmmaker Mode, which disables the heavy motion smoothing post-processing effect and preserves the original colors, aspect ratios, and frame rates. Meanwhile, Samsung's Smart TV platform allows users to download Netflix, Hulu and all other major video streaming services,

Samsung

Samsung will roll out The Premiere globally starting in the U.S., Europe, Korea, and other regions later this year, but no prices or specific release dates have been announced. The 75-inch Terrace outdoor TV runs for $6,500, so don't be surprised if The Premiere is similarly pricey.